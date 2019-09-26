Hear about three visionaries
Come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. to hear the stories of “3 Visionaries.” Follow the story of Scrappers manager Doug Logan, Scrappers center-fielder Antonio Dobyne and Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Emanuella Groves who saw Mr. Dobyne’s chance to jumpstart his life by getting his GED. This event is sponsored by Patriots of Change.
Practice watercolors
Come to the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to use your sketchbook to practice mixing and blending with watercolors Sept. 30 from 2-3 p.m. Watercolor paints and brushes will be provided by the Friends of the Gates Mills Library. Bring your sketchbook and pencils. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
Solon Civic Club open house
The Solon Civic Club’s open house will be Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Parkway (Senior Center meeting room). Prospective members are welcome to attend and learn more about this community-service based club. A representative from University Hospitals will speak on women’s health issues. For more information, call Sandra Pannetti at 440-785-4007.
Massage, acupressure, reiki
Register for acupressure, massage or reiki sessions, offered monthly at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, and open to all ages. Choose from 30-minute appointments in Individual Acupressure on Oct. 2, Individual Massage on Oct. 7 or Individual Reiki on Oct. 15. This is a program of Orange schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation. Call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 to register or for more information.
Rug Hookers to meet
The Western Reserve Rug Hookers, ATHA Chapter 119, will meet Oct. 3 at the Family Life Center, 16349 Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls, at 10 a.m. The guild presents speaker Nola Heidbreder, McGown certified rug hooking instructor and author of “Hooking the Presidents.” Ms. Heidbreder will explain her “Hooked Presidents” project and share additional facts about presidents. Bring a lunch; coffee and tea will be provided.
Financial planning workshop
Orange schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation welcome adults of all ages to a financial planning workshop at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, on Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. Jennifer Peck from Solomon, Steiner & Peck will lead this presentation. Pre-registration is required for this free event. Call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 to register or for more information.
Bainbridge Swing Dance
The J. Scott Franklin Swing Band will play live at the Bainbridge Swing Dance Oct. 4 at Bainbridge Township Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Road (Route 306). Lessons start at 8 p.m. Dancing and live music are from 9-11 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for youths and $35 for families. For more information, call 216-316-0068.
DTJ chicken, duck dinner
On Oct. 6, DTJ Taborville will hold a chicken and duck dinner, served from noon to 2 p.m., with music provided by Wayne Tomsic from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $12.50 for an adult dinner and $6.50 for a children’s chicken dinner. Half of a duck dinner is $17.50. Dinner includes dumplings, sauerkraut, a homemade doughnut and coffee. Reservations are required. Call 440-543-8494 to for reservations or more information. DTJ Taborville is located at 9850 North Blvd. in Chagrin Falls.
Fifth annual senior health fair
The Geauga YMCA, in partnership with the University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and FirstLight Homecare, will hold the fifth annual Senior Health and Wellness Fair Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Geauga YMCA Gymnasium, 12460 Bass Lake Road in Munson Township.
This free event is open to the public and will include 37 vendors that will be offering free health screenings, samples and information aimed at helping those 55 years and older. For more information, call Geauga YMCA at 440-285-7543, ext. 3025.
Oktoberfest celebration
All ages are invited to join the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, for their first annual Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. Stop by the center’s patio for pretzels, sausages and root beer. Cost is $10 for residents and OSC members and $15 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. The Orange Senior Center is a program of Orange schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation. Call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 to register or for more information.
Medicare counseling sessions
The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will be available Oct. 8 and 10 at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, to answer any questions about Medicare options. This free program will provide 45-minute individual counseling in the mornings, but pre-registration is required for specific times. The Orange Senior Center is a program of Orange schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation. Call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 to register or for more information.
Cancer support fundraising social
On Oct. 11, join the Cleveland Clinic Taussing Cancer Center in raising funds for Patient Support Services at The Madison, 4601 Payne Ave. in Cleveland, starting at 5:30 p.m. for VIP guests and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. Enjoy food stations from celebrity chef Chris Hodgson and shop an artisan market highlighting Cleveland’s creativity.
General admission tickets are $150 and VIP tickets are $250. The event includes complimentary valet parking. For more information, call 216-444-2800 or visit ClevelandClinic.org/TheSocial.
Geauga Radio to host Swap Meet
Geauga Radio will host the eighth annual RC Modeling Swap Meet Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Willo-Hill Baptist Church School gymnasium, 4200 State Route 306 in Willoughby. There will be an auction at 12:30 p.m.
Admission is $5, and kids 11 years old and under get in free. Food will be available, and parking is free. Proceeds will support the RC flying education program and maintenance of the flying field in Burton. For more information, visit www.GeaugaRC.com, or contact Tim at 440-785-9519 or TKearns4@aol.com.
