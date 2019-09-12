Chagrin Falls Contra Dance
The third Tuesday Chagrin Falls Contra Dance is Sept. 17 at the Chagrin Falls Town Hall, 83 N. Main St. Dance to live folk music, performed by Paul Kovac (fiddle and banjo), Caroline King (piano and accordion) and Will Craig (percussion). No prior dance experience is necessary as lessons are at 7:30 p.m. with the dance from 8-10 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for those 17 years old and younger and $25 for families.
For more information, contact Will Craig at 216-316-0068 or willrcraig@gmail.com. Investigate Northeast Ohio’s Contra Dance culture, history and dance schedule by visiting www.neohiocontradance.org.
Troop 101 BBQ and rock wall
Chow down on BBQ chicken or pork Sept. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Auburn Community Park, 17484 Munn Road, and try your skills on a 30-foot tall rock wall. Auburn Scouts Troop 101 will be at the Auburn Community Picnic selling BBQ dinners for $10. Rock wall climbing is free and facilitated by trained and certified instructors. The picnic will have live music, games, a silent auction and a bouncy house and is free and open to the public. To pre-order BBQ dinners, contact Fred May at 440-543-7028; there will be limited walk up dinners available.
Individual Reiki appointments
Schedule an individual Reiki appointment Sept. 17 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. A Reiki practitioner will visit the OSC campus every third Tuesday, available for 30-minute individual sessions for $25. Call the OSC at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 to schedule an appointment. This is a program of Orange Schools/Orange Community Education & Recreation.
Woman’s club luncheon to meet
The Chagrin Valley Woman’s Club will begin its club year on Sept. 16 with their luncheon meeting at the Tanglewood Club, 8745 Tanglewood Trail in Chagrin Falls. The luncheon meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Bruce Orendorf, director of production and operations at the Cleveland Aquarium, will be the featured speaker with his topic “River Reborn.” The Social Hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon for $25. Mr. Orendorf will speak at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Kathy O’Donnell at 440-708-2858.
Afternoon book discussion
Join the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library Sept. 17 from 2-3 p.m. for a discussion of “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. In 1974, a former Vietnam POW who suffers from flashbascks and nightmares moves his family to Alaska to live off the grid in an attempt to find peace, restoration and freedom. Everyone is invited to join this discussion. Call the branch library for more details at 440-247-3556. This library is located at 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls.
Caregiver support group
All caregivers are welcome to attend a professionally facilitated support group Sept. 17 from 2-3 p.m. to discuss resources, tools and techniques at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Join the group with a $2 donation. This program is made possible by a grant from the Ohio Department of Aging through the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging. This event is a program of Orange Community Education & Recreation. To register or for more information, call the Orange Senior Center at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Blood drive at Ursuline
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Ursuline College’s Mullen Building Commuter Lounge, 2550 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “Ursuline” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins will be taken as schedule permits. Receive a free Chipotle gift card for donating while supplies last.
Books, Bags, Bakery fundraiser
Cleveland East Christian Women’s Connection invites members of the public to a luncheon Sept. 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Signature of Solon County Club, 39000 Signature Dr. in Solon. The luncheon will feature the fundraiser “Books, Bags, and Bakery.” Get new and gently used books and bags at bargain prices over lunch. Baked goods will also be available for sale. There will be contests and prizes for those who bring the most guests and an auction for a new designer handbag. Joan Wurst, professional horse trainer, will be the event’s inspirational speaker. Cost is $16. Reservations are required by Sept. 13 and can be made by calling 440-248-4914 or emailing cwcchagrin@gmail.com.
Cleveland Orchestra concert previews
Join the Chagrin Falls Branch and the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18, respectively, as Cleveland Orchestra’s Rose Breckenridge previews the upcoming Cleveland Orchestra fall season. The focus will be on the concert with Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. Conductor Franz Welser-Möst will lead the performances on Sept. 26 and 28. Registration requested for this free event.
For the Chagrin Falls branch, register by calling 440-247-3556. This branch is located at 100 E. Orange St.
For the Gates Mills branch, register by calling 440-423-4808. This branch is located at 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills.
Geauga County Tea Party to meet
The Geauga County Tea Party will meet Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell Township. Speaker Sam Horowitz, climate investigator, and James MacNeal, specialty gases chemist, will discuss climate change in “CO2 – NOT the Culprit You have been Told: Some Things You Might Just Want to Know before Making up Your Mind.” For more information, visit www.geaugacountyteaparty.com.
Learn library language resources
Come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, Sept. 19 from 7-8 p.m. to learn how to use the library’s online databases to learn how to speak a foreign language. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Sell yourself in 5 minutes
Dee Dee Bober, PhD from Tri C, will present “How to Sell Yourself in 5 Minutes – The Art of Personal Branding” for the Sept. 20 Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn. Prior to her profession in higher education, Dr. Bober was a marketing professional in both the advertising and the banking industries. The Lunch and Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pine Lake Trout Club, 17021 Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls. Admission is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit www.cvcc.org.
Life Long Learning lectures, courses
Case Western Reserve University is offering Life Long Learning adult courses and lectures through the fall season.
Professor Daniel Goldmark, of Case Western Reserve University, will present “Pixar’s Memories” at The Normandy Senior Living Community’s Breakwater Independent Living Apartments, 22701 Lake Road in Rocky River, on Sept. 20 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Lecturer Anthony Wexler of CWRU will present “Anne Frank’s Legacy” at Ohman Family Living at Holly, 10190 Fairmount Road in Newbury, Oct. 2 from 12-1:30 p.m.
Sue Kisch, instructor of Lifelong Learning, will present “Modern Short Stories on Aging” at the Location Landmark Centre Building, 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood, Thursdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m.
Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning for a full list of courses offered or to register, or call 216-368-2091.
Geauga Democrats steak dinner
Enjoy a steak or chicken dinner and lively conversation at the Geauga Democratic Party headquarters, 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury, Sept. 21. Discuss the upcoming election, the 2020 presidential candidates and other important issues. Cost is $45 and platinum members are pre-paid. Doors open at 5:30 p.m,h. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Call 440-836-4060 or visit www.geaugadems.org for reservations or more
