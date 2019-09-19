Lord of Life introduces intern pastor
The Lord of Life Lutheran Church introduced Intern Pastor Bonnie Grimaldi to the congregation at a picnic Aug. 25 following a morning worship service. Lord of Life functions as a teaching parish in conjunction with the seminaries of the ELCA.
Ms. Grimaldi is a graduate of The Ohio State University and the University of Akron. She is currently a student at Trinity Lutheran Seminary. As an intern, she has assisted with Lord of Life’s new program year, which launched on Sept. 8.
Lord of Life is located at 17989 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township. For more information regarding the ministries at Lord of Life, contact the church office at 440-543-5505 or visit www.loloh.org.
