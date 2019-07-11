Explorers learn about Shakespeare
Young Explorers in grades kindergarten to five are welcome to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., to explore the world of famous playwright William Shakespeare, July 16 at 4 p.m. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Techie Teens meet
Join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to have fun exploring a different technology each month. This month’s event is July 18 from 3:30-5 p.m. The range of topics could include coding, computer applications, robotics, circuits and more. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
Apply for Teen Ambassador Board
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office has extended the deadline for high school students to apply for the Teen Ambassador Board. Interested students now have until July 22 to apply.
The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter and online schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government.
Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2019-20 academic year are eligible to apply. The application can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.
Local Scouts earn Gold Awards
Girl Scouts of North East Ohio announced that six area Girl Scouts were among the 59 in the region receiving Gold Awards. They are Mary Condon of Chagrin Falls, with the project Knit for a Change; Emily Cronin of Chagrin Falls, Bainbridge Safe Room Renovation; Sarah Eshelman of Chagrin Falls, Little Free Library and Reading Garden; Mackenzie Fields of Solon, Pigment Pretty; Isabel Ruiz-Flint of Solon, Your Voice Matters; and Jessica Sunderhaft of Chagrin Falls, Camp Ho Mita Koda.
NDES preschoolers ‘Camp Out’
Students at Notre Dame Elementary Preschool ended their June in a fun way by sharing in “Camp Out” camp. They talked about nature and the great outdoors, participated in fun camp activities and enjoyed meeting new friends.
