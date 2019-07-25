Five Auburn residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Julianna DiMarco, Nicholas Kendra, Kailey Lyon, Bradley Toth and Kevin Ward.
***
The following Bainbridge residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Sarah Herbruck, Dana Kapcio, Patrick Sheehan, Jennifer Smith and Anna Soryal.
***
Jalen Warren of Woodmere was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
The following residents of Chagrin Falls were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Michael Bontempo, Julia Emery, Elizabeth Martin, Eddie Patton, Julia Schultz and Morgan Uveges.
***
Emily Herbruck and Mackenzie Maguire of Bainbridge were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Alexis Long and Ethan Whetstone of Auburn were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Samuel Heist of Chagrin Falls was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga.
***
Several Auburn residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Julianna Brewer, William Lane, Alexandra Lesner, James McMaster, Logan Orlowski and Makayla Robertson.
***
The following Bainbridge residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Alexandra Laidman, Jared McClellan, Sofija Raudins and Emily Walker.
***
Two Chagrin Falls residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Kennedy Kurz and Alisha Meyer.
***
Abby Johnson of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Music in music composition, magna cum laude, during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University. She is a graduate of Avon High School.
***
Chris Stoffl of Chagrin Falls received an M.A. in education: school leadership during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
David Holbert of Woodmere received a Bachelor of Music in music theatre during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University. He is a graduate of Orange High School.
***
Camden E. Spencer, daughter of Jeffrey and Elizabeth Spencer of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. The 2017 graduate of Kenston High School is a marketing major and member of the Elon Club Tennis Team and Kappa Delta sorority.
***
Leander Held of Bainbridge was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He is majoring in physics.
***
Five Chagrin Falls residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York: Colin Garvey, game design and development major; Spencer Fleming, software engineering major; James Sheeler, industrial design major; Owen Gruss, computer science major and Ryan Jaskiel, physics major.
***
Madison Andreano, a computer science major from Gates Mills, was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
***
Dominic Vitali of Orange received a B.S. in criminal justice during spring commencement at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
***
Carney Blake of Moreland Hills was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
***
Allie Dustin of Chagrin Falls received a Bachelor of Arts during spring commencement and was named to the dean’s list for spring term at The Ohio State University.
***
Amelia Delzell and Natalie Klug were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
***
Tanner Nordell of Gates Mills was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
***
Marisa Ippolito of Hunting Valley was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
***
Molly Blackford of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.
***
Jessica Hirsh of Pepper Pike was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University. She is majoring in musical theater.
***
Luke Leonard of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University. He is majoring in marketing sales and sales management.
***
Two Auburn residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University: Christopher Ross, nursing major, and Angela Kotara, pre-business major.
***
Gracy Homany and Olivia Tarr of Chagrin Falls were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland.
***
Gillian McMaster and Megan Mollohan of Auburn were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Hiram College.
***
Adelaide Goodrich of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Hiram College.
***
Hannah R. Edelman of Solon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
***
Two Solon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts: Dennis Wu, B.A. in computer science, magna cum laude; and Jacob P. Zweig, B.S. in computer engineering.
***
Nathan R. Altstadt of Solon received a B.S. in commerce and business administration during spring commencement at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
***
Maddie Komorowski and Laura Vojak of Solon received degrees during spring commencement at the University of Dayton.
***
Several Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University: Jeffery Borovac, Brandon Dim, Kyle Eyman, Matthew Maloney, Jessica Uguccini and Brandon Zlotnik.
***
The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Logan Barr, Dino Comber, Emily Garforth, Justice Hubbard, Darrien Jones, Ryan Kaplevatsky, Allison Krebs, Abby Krebs, Lizzy Mcgaffey, Emma Moughan, Frank Nagy, Rishi Narahari, Tyler Rosko, Matt Shafron, Lexi Sussman, Julia Tomlinson, Brendan Tracy, Aaron Watkins, Austin Zimmers and Alexa Zweig.
***
Four Solon residents were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Sarah Crowl, Pamela Ianiro, Jordan Klein and Talia Mesnick.
***
The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: William Bohlen, Joshua Cohen, Bethany Ferry, Savannah Smith and Sanjana Vivekanandan.
***
Danielle Shevitz of Solon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio.
***
Jeffery Borovac of Solon was inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon International Honor Society for Computing and Information Disciplines during spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University. The graduate of Solon High School is majoring in software engineering.
***
Krista Bradley of Solon received a B.S. in nursing during spring commencement at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
***
Katie Kuckelheim of Solon graduated magna cum laude and received a Bachelor of Arts during spring commencement at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
***
Olivia Fried, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eric Fried of Solon, graduated cum laude with a degree in politics and a minor in Spanish during spring commencement at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. She is a 2015 graduate of Hawken School.
***
The following Solon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University: Ashley Abraham, B.A. in accounting, Master of Accountancy, summa cum laude; Kyle Eyman, B.A. in criminal justice, cum laude; Kyle Fisher, B.S. in mathematics; Jayaprakash Muthukaruppan, MBA in management; Maryanne Ratka, M.A. in education: mild/moderate educational needs; George Zelenkov, MBA in healthcare management.
***
The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York: Mira Antolovich, Jared Ebenstein, Quinn Kolt, Sami Berman and Brian Finnerty.
***
Alison Wright of Solon received a B.S. in mechanical engineering during winter commencement at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
