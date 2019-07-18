Christopher G. O’Brien of Bainbridge was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
***
Gregory Ginther of Auburn received a Juris Doctor in Law, cum laude, during spring commencement at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a graduate of Kenston High School.
***
Faisal M. Al Bahrani of Pepper Pike received a Doctor of Medicine in medicine during spring commencement at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
***
Rachel L. Brown of Pepper Pike received a Bachelor of Arts during spring commencement at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
***
Kirsten Hendricks of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
***
Matthew DeLuca of Bainbridge received a B.A. in psychology during spring commencement at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is a 2015 graduate of Kenston High School.
***
Nicholas Malik of Chagrin Falls received a B.A. in advertising during spring commencement at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
***
Two Chagrin Falls residents received degrees during spring commencement at the University of Dayton: Grace Dumot and Miranda Mitchell.
***
The following residents of Bainbridge received degrees during spring commencement at the University of Dayton: Abigail Gray, Rowen Gray, Alex Neal, Abby Randall and Michael Stratton.
***
William Shearon of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of New England in Portland, Maine.
***
Katherine Gross of Bainbridge received a B.S. in aerospace engineering during spring commencement at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. She is a graduate of Kenston High School.
***
Stuart Wallace of Chagrin Falls received a B.S. in computer science during spring commencement at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
***
Patrick McGillicuddy of Bentleyville was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Columbus State Community College in Columbus, Ohio.
***
Trevon Grimes of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Columbus State Community College in Columbus, Ohio.
***
Matt Chiancone of Gates Mills was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Columbus State Community College in Columbus, Ohio.
***
Lauren Elizabeth Gratto of Bainbridge was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. She is majoring in psychology.
***
Andrew J. Kwasny of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. He is majoring in industrial engineering.
***
James R. Schwab of Chagrin Falls received a B.S. in business administration during spring commencement at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
***
Emma Landskroner of Chagrin Falls was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York. She is majoring in public and community health.
***
Jessica Hirsh of Pepper Pike received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater during spring commencement at Youngstown State University.
***
Two Chagrin Falls residents received degrees during spring commencement at Youngstown State University: Christopher Ross, B.S. in nursing, and Courtney Yavorsky, Master of social work.
***
Phillip Kruger of Auburn was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. The 2015 graduate of Kenston High School is majoring in marketing.
***
Hayley Harris of Bainbridge was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. The 2016 graduate of Kenston High School is majoring in intervention specialist early childhood education.
***
Several Chagrin Falls residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts: Rachel O. Hoy, Jacob E. Jaskiel, Olivia C. Leone, William H. Tinsley.
***
Gemma H. McCarley of Bainbridge graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in linguistics and was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Kenston High School.
***
Molly A. Burke of Moreland Hills was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
***
Two Chagrin Falls residents received degrees during spring commencement at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts: Jacob E. Jaskiel, B.A. in marine science, cum laude, and Christopher P. Quinn, B.F.A. in graphic design.
***
Four residents of Bainbridge were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University: Katherine Baumgartner, Maddie Bednar, Elizabeth Castro and Andrew Sova.
***
Abby Johnson and Brynn Sheptak of Chagrin Falls were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Brett Restivo of Moreland Hills was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Caroline Turner of Gates Mills was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Kath Egan, a graduate of Beaumont School, was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Several residents of Chagrin Falls were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Carolyn Bauer, Molly Carroll, Anna Kruszenski, Taylor Liber, Cara McGonagle and Emma Simmons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.