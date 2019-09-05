Sunday morning education launch
On Sept. 8, rockets will be launched to celebrate the launch of Sunday morning education at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge. The opening of classes for children from age 3 to fifth grade will include a launch party beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the education wing.
Other programs launching on Sept. 8 include an adult study also beginning at 9:30 a.m. Grades six through eight will kick off their Confirmation preparation classes at 9:30 a.m. in the Teen Life Center next door to the church. Lastly, the high school Life Group will meet on the first and fourth Sundays starting Sept. 22nd from 6-8 p.m.
For more information on Sunday morning education, go to LOLOH.org or contact the office at 440-543-5505.
Women’s faith group
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge, invites all women to join them for Sacred Grounds Café or Sacred Grounds Café Second Cup. This group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. This is a casual sharing time, using a faith-based book as a guide for discussions. This fall’s book is “Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World” by Max Lucado. This study works to help find an antidote for anxiety through prayer. The first session is scheduled for Sept. 11. For more information, contact the church office at 440-543-5505 or LOLOH.org.
Marketing coordinator named
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah recently named Holly Sukol as the synagogue’s first marketing and membership coordinator.
The Beachwood synagogue also developed a new brand logo in partnership with Tracy Miller of Dearborn & Elm. The synagogue’s new logo is now visible in signage and on most marketing materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.