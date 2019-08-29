NDCL sees record enrollment
When Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School opened the doors to their “Extreme Makeover” year on Aug. 19, 730 students from seven northeastern Ohio counties – the strongest enrollment in eight years – entered the school eager for another year of faith and learning on the campus in Munson Township.
The biggest piece of the makeover will include the installation of $350,000 in contemporary, comfortable and flexible furniture in nearly every classroom on the NDCL campus. New teacher desks, presentation lecterns and cabinets will begin arriving this week. About 800 student tables and chairs will arrive in September.
Also included in the “Extreme Makeover” were new faculty members, laptops, College Credit Plus courses, academic coaches, a new food service partner and the renovation of two science labs.
Seniors get college head start
College admission officers from 14 different colleges and universities helped 125 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin seniors get a head start on their college applications during our counseling department’s Annual App Fest on Aug. 12-13.
The event provided students with guided opportunities to work on the Common Application, which is used by nearly 900 colleges and universities nationwide. Participants also met individually with college admission representatives to get feedback on their application essays.
NDCL’s counselors will continue working with the seniors on their applications this fall through classroom sessions and individual appointments.
