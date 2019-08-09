Meteors and moths overnight
Bring a tent and spend the night viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower from 9 a.m. Aug. 12 to 6 a.m. Aug. 13 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. A naturalist will be onsite from sunset to sunrise.
In addition, interact with moths and other nocturnal insects as you help sample and survey onsite wildlife. Witness night-flying moths attracted to black lights and mercury vapor lamps.
Tents may be set up after 4 p.m. and must be removed by 9 a.m. No campers, trailers or generators allowed. For more information, call 440-286-9516.
Plastic pollution discussed
Geauga Plastic Coalition welcomes Geauga County residents interested in reducing plastic use and pollution to meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Chardon Public Library, 110 E. Park St. in Chardon. No registration required.
For more information, contact Kevin Peterca at hickpryman@gmail.com or 216-312-3440.
West Woods Wednesdays farm market
Purchase locally grown items at West Woods from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14. A food truck on site serves dinner/snacks for purchase and live music is provided by Jesse Hugh.
West Woods is located at 9465 Kinsman Road in Chester. This program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Nature break: women’s retreat
Women relax in the park from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Judge Lester Taylor Lodge, Claridon Woodlands, 11383 Claridon-Troy Road in Claridon. Activities include yoga, a high ropes course, hiking and a session about pollinators highlighting bees and honey. A continental breakfast and pizza/salad lunch is provided. Bring a mat or beach towels and dress in layers with comfortable clothes for all activities. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Geauga’s glacial history
Learn how glaciers changed Geauga’s landscape from 12:30 to 1:45 P.M. Aug. 17 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. “What the Ice Age Did to Geauga County” will give an eye-opening awareness of the glacial makeover of Geauga from buried valleys and glacial lakes to soil, sand and gravel. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible and no registration is required.
Holbrook Hollows discovery hike
Geauga Park District hosts a naturalist-led hike from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 along the trails in Holbrook Hollows, 7250 Country Lane in Bainbridge. The nearly 3-mile hike is hilly and will be held rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Hike at Veterans Legacy Woods
Veterans are invited to a naturalist-led hike through Veterans Legacy Woods, formerly Wicked Woods, from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 21 at 14085 Ravenna Road in Newbury. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear to discover nature in central Geauga County.
This hike is partially wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Nassau night sky viewing
Observe the wonders of the night sky using a giant telescope from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Nassau Astronomical Station at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, just north of the main campus entrance. A planetarium presentation in the McCullough Science Center will be held if weather prevents sky viewing. No registration is required.
Twilight Soiree
The Foundation for Geauga Parks annual Twilight Soiree is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Veterans Legacy Woods Park (formerly Wicked Woods Golf Course), 14085 Ravenna Road in Newbury.
The event includes beverages, dinner, live music by Dan West and the Real Deal String Band, live animal presentation by Harvey Webster of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, telescopes and astronomy presentation by the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society, silent auction and raffle and appetizers by local Geauga County restaurants and Heinen’s. Proceeds benefit Foundation programs and educational initiatives. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.foundationforgeaugaparks.org.
Night out with Night Dawgs
Enjoy live music outdoors featuring Night Dawgs from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Big Creek Park’s Frances S. Hall Amphitheater, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. Music includes danceable classic rock songs by J. Geils, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and more. Admission is free and includes refreshments. Show will move indoors in case of inclement weather. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Sunrise kayak in search of wildlife
Ages 12 and older with an adult enjoy a beautiful sunrise on East Branch Reservoir and a search for wildlife from 6-8:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Headwaters Park Boathouse, 13365 Old State Road in Huntsburg. Previous kayaking experience required. Dress for the weather. The program will be cancelled the day prior if bad weather is forecasted. Registration begins Aug. 17 at 440-286-9516 or geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Dragon hunting van trip
Travel by van to various parks in Summit County where dragonflies and damselflies are still on the wing from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24. The species list will be provided to the Ohio Odonata Society statewide survey.
Dress for the weather, bring a lunch, water bottle and snack, and meet at West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell.
Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Trail horse nature challenge
Sign up for a 1- to 2-hour challenge course with natural trail obstacles and nature questions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell.
Awards and certificates will be given in youth and adult divisions. Helmets are recommended. Trailer your horse to West Woods. Participants will be assigned departure times in order of registration. Ride out individually or in pairs at a leisurely pace. Once the course is finished, you may ride other trails on your own. Expect hills, gravel, mud, streams, bicycles, hikers and other challenges. Bring a shovel to clean up after your horse in the parking lot.
Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Cuyahoga kayak
Join naturalists on this 10-mile adventure paddling on the Upper Cuyahoga River from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25. Bring a lunch and water bottle, sunscreen and insect repellent in a waterproof bag. Meet at Camp Hi Canoe Livery, 12274 Abbott Road in Hiram, and be transported to the launch site at Eldon Russell Park. Kayaks, life jackets and paddles provided by Camp Hi. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
IMAX movie on butterflies
“Imax Flight of the Butterflies” explores the unbelievable migration of the Monarch Butterfly and the man who discovered their over-wintering site in Mexico. The movie, originally produced for IMAX theaters, will be shown from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. Live Monarchs will be on display in addition to a tagging demonstration. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible with no registration required.
Sky tonight planetarium show
Learn what to watch for in the night sky this week from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. The building open house is from 1 to 4 p.m. and the program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Weather permitting, also view the sun using the planetarium’s safe solar-viewing equipment. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.