Church to host pumpkin party
On Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge, will host their first ever Pumpkin Carving Party and Parade. This safe, socially distant event will allow families to come together outside, carve a family pumpkin and end the evening with a parade to admire the pumpkin designs. Children can dress in costumes for the parade, too. Pumpkins, individual snacks, drinks and treats will be provided. Registration is required and can be done by calling the church office at 440-543-5505 or visiting www.loloh.org/upcoming-events.
Operation Christmas Child
St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Road in Chester, announced that they are an area collection center for Operation Christmas Child this year. The church will be collecting shoe boxes filled with gift items for boys and girls, between the ages of 2 and 14. All of the donated items must be new. Clothing and accessories, non-liquid hygiene items, school supplies and small toys are requested. The shoe boxes will be delivered by Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, to children overseas who live in poverty. Each child will also hear a Gospel presentation when they receive their shoe box. Filled boxes can be dropped off at the church Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon until Nov. 23. For more information, visit stmarkchester.org.
