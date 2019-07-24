Maria Cup of Chester received a Doctor of Physical Therapy during spring commencement at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
***
Eva Mulloy of Russell was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
***
Alyssa DiPadova of Chester was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
***
Dana Myeroff of Chardon received a B.S. in Business and Economics with a major in Accounting and Business Information Systems with High Honors during spring commencement at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
***
Emily Phillips of Chardon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.
***
Samuel Martinjako of Burton was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.
***
Elizabeth Slifka of Chester was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.
***
Sarah Stefancin of Newbury was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.
***
Jennifer Schweiger of Russell was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.
***
Pietro Ianiro, Olivia Organiscak and Nicole Vallarelli of Chardon were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
***
Elizabeth Naylor of Russell was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
Olivia Pecharka of Chester was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
***
Ellie Felderman of Russell was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
***
Carolyn V. Menges of Russell graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Health Science and a minor in Biology during spring commencement at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
***
Abbey Blake of Burton graduated during spring commencement at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
***
Isabella Catherine Dicillo of Chardon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. She is majoring in bioengineering.
***
Three Burton residents received degrees during spring commencement at Youngstown State University: Brittany Davis, B.S. in applied science in criminal justice; Suzanne Koziol, B.A. in communication studies, and Eryn Vinci, Master of social work.
***
Toni Lima of Russell received a Bachelor of Social Work during spring commencement at Youngstown State University.
***
Three Chardon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Youngstown State University: James Kalis, Doctor of Education in educational leadership; Robin Neff, Bachelor of general studies, and Michael Rose, B.S. in applied science in criminal justice.
***
Andreas Cook of Burton was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. He is majoring in English.
***
Samantha Stutzman of Chardon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. The 2015 graduate of Lake Catholic High School is majoring in health and risk communication and public relations and strategic communication.
Samuel Barnhart and Cam Koubeck of Newbury received degrees during spring commencement at the University of Dayton.
***
Rachel Galaska and Megan Stark of Chardon received degrees during spring commencement at the University of Dayton.
***
Kaitlyn Carr and Connor Prusha of Chardon were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Chrisanna Sandham of Chester was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Carolyn V. Menges of Russell was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
***
Kelley V. Madden of Russell was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
***
Three Chardon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Dan Bosworth, Natalie Bukovec, Helen Kovac.
***
Jared Bottger and Connor Mikin of Newbury were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Bri Giarelli of Burton was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Theresa Adams of Concord was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Chaz Glick and Frank Nannicola of Russell were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Several residents of Newbury were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Krystal Dyer, Brianna Hetzel, Kristina Krance, Alexander Maiden and Thomas Mckale.
Brittany Fleck and Andrew Velotta of Chester were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Morgan Geisheimer of Chardon was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Grant Strlich-Waybright of Chardon received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University. He is a graduate of Ohio Connections Academy.
***
Sarah Perez of Newbury was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga.
***
Kayla Toth of Chardon was named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga.
***
Three residents of Chester were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Mika Derifield, Jessica Gaia, Mario Ghosn.
***
The following residents of Chardon were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Nicole Brown, Kyle Crawford, Lee Diedrich, Shelby Fisher, Hannah Grubbs, Mackenzie Grubbs, Patrick Henderson, Courtney Kirby, Seth Kulch, Breanna Nickels, Courtney Prince, Alyssa Wentz and Benjamin Wilcox.
***
Several Burton residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Kayla Dingman, Emily Dingman, Samantha Durman, Mekaylie Iadimarco, Kathryn McGee, Joanne Miller, Mason Mulacek, Sam Pleva and Madeline Uterhark.
***
Cameron Blank of Russell received a Master of Medical Science: Physician Assistant during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University.
***
Two residents of Chardon and graduates of Chardon High School received degrees during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University; Kaitlyn Carr, B.A. in arts management and entrepreneurship, magna cum laude, and Becky Emmons, MBA in healthcare management.
***
Daniel Hartman of Chester received a B.S. in Biomedical Sciences during spring commencement and was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
***
Chardon resident Anthony Molle received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design during spring commencement and was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
***
Jacob Chesnes of Chardon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He is a mechanical engineering major.
***
Ana Blackburn of Burton was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. She is majoring in biomedical sciences.
***
Melanie Cohn of Chardon received a B.S. in Chemistry and Environmental Science, cum laude, during spring commencement at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
***
Victor Rizzo of Chester received a B.A. in Communication during spring commencement at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
Emily Vash and Madeline Wyand of Russell were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga.
***
The following residents of Middlefield were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University at Geauga: Douglas McIntosh, Emily Nuzum, James Oneil, Lauren Petrick and Jordyn Schultz.
