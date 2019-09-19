Theater in the park
From 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the fast-paced comedy “Around the World in 80 Days” will be shown in the Amphitheater at Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. The program will be held inside if there is inclement weather, and refreshments will be served.
Learn about GCPL’s FIN partnership
As a Funding Information Network (FIN) partner, the Geauga County Public Library offers its patrons access to two databases, Foundation Directory Online and Grants to Individuals at the Bainbridge Branch, 17222 Snyder Road.
To learn more about these programs, come to the Intro to Funding Information Network databases program at Bainbridge on Sept. 23 from 2-3 p.m. Register at https://geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/5464193.
Wine and beer tasting
Friends of WomenSafe is partnering with Adams Reserve Cheddar to host the 10th annual Wine and Beer Tasting event on Sept. 26 from 6-9 p.m. at Sharon James Cellars, 11303 Kinsman Road in Newbury. Sample a variety of domestic wine and beer, hearty appetizers and fine cheeses and desserts while listening and dancing to the music of the rock band Tracer. Mingle with friends and buy chances for the 50/50 raffle, gift raffle and wine pull.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50. In a private setting, VIP’s will experience exclusive fine wines paired with carefully selected appetizers and White House Chocolates. General admission is $35 per person or $25 for adults not wishing to sample wine. Make reservations online at www.fows.info or call 440-285-3741 for more information.
Cuyahoga river water trail canoe
Ages 10 and older with an adult can enjoy a naturalist-led float on the Cuyahoga River from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Eldon Russell Park, 16315 Rapids Road in Troy. Basic canoeing skills and life vests are required. Bring water and a change of clothes. Registration begins by phone today at 440-286-9516.
Nassau night sky viewing
Observe the night sky using a giant telescope from 8-11 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Nassau Astronomical Station at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, just north of the main campus entrance. A planetarium presentation in the McCullough Science Center will be held if weather prevents sky viewing. No registration is required. This program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Reptile day with herpetologists
From 12:30-4 p.m. Sept. 29, the Northern Ohio Association of Herpetologists will display a wide variety of snakes, lizards and reptiles in the Katydid Shelter in Frohring Meadows, 16780 Savage Road in Bainbridge. This free program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Sky Tonight Planetarium Show
Learn what to watch for in the night sky from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. The building open house is from 1-4 p.m. and the program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Weather permitting, also view the sun using the planetarium’s safe solar-viewing equipment. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Learn smart energy living
The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel presents the benefits of Energy Star appliances, LED light bulbs, programmable thermostats and other energy-saving tips at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Chardon Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 110 East Park St. To register, call 440-285-7601.
Self-management classes
Chronic Disease Self-Management class (CDSM), offered by the Geauga County Department on Aging and University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, will be held at Chardon and West Geauga senior centers every Tuesday beginning Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.
This free six-week course will cover ways to deal with pain and fatigue, new treatment choices, ways to talk with doctors and family about health, healthier life choices and reducing health care costs. Classes at the Chardon Senior Center, 12555 Ravenwood Drive in Chardon, will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon; classes at the West Geauga Senior Center, 12650 West Geauga Plaza Unit 4 in Chester Township, will be from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 440-279-2126 for the Chardon Senior Center, or call 440-279-2163 for the West Geauga Senior Center.
Mobile memory lab orientation
Preserve your memories with the Mobile Memory Lab, comprised of scanners, film comforters, vinyl record recorder, microphones and software, to convert analog materials to digital files.
Orientation on the use of this program is held at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 or Oct. 6 at the Chardon Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 110 E. Park St. Attendance at an orientation is mandatory before booking appointments with the Lab. For more information, call 440-285-7601.
Fall walking and driving tours
Pick up an itinerary at the Burton Log Cabin on Burton Square for the fall walking and driving tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5. For more information, visit https://www.burtonchamberofcommerce.org.
Jump into fall at Swine Creek
Celebrate autumn with hands-on activities for all ages from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 at Swine Creek Reservation, 16004 Hayes Road in Middlefield. Free horse-drawn wagon rides from 1-4 p.m. will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Homespun Market featuring handmade items will be on Oct. 5 only. There will be a food truck, seasonal treats, face painting, balloon creations and more. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Oktoberfest with Chardon Eagles
Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Chardon Eagles and show support for Family Pride of Northeast Ohio on Oct. 5 at the Eagles Club in Chardon, 317 Water St.
One $20 ticket will buy an Oktoberfest-style dinner, front-row seats to music performed by the Rhythm Connection and opportunities to win in a reverse raffle and a silent auction. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and the reverse raffle is from 7-8 p.m.
Fifth annual senior health fair
The Geauga YMCA, in partnership with the University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and FirstLight Homecare, will hold the fifth annual Senior Health and Wellness Fair Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Geauga YMCA Gymnasium, 12460 Bass Lake Road in Munson Township.
This free event is open to the public and will include 37 vendors that will be offering free health screenings, samples and information aimed at helping those 55 years and older to connect with businesses and services focused on engagement and activity. For more information, call Geauga YMCA at 440-285-7543, ext. 3025.
New Geauga Skywatchers club
Learn how to tell time without a watch and discover interesting facts about sundials, latitude, longitude, time zones, equation of time and the history of time-telling from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Bainbridge Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 17222 Snyder Road at East Washington Street.
Dr. George Trimble, president of the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society, will instruct how to use a compass and ruler to draw and build a working sundial.
Registration is required for this wheelchair and stroller accessible program. Call 440-286-9516 or visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Grant opportunity available
The Geauga County Sunshine Shop Board is now accepting grant requests from Geauga County nonprofit organizations who serve individuals and families in crisis or in need.
Grant requests should be a single page and include the organizations’ contact information, purpose or mission, who the organization serves, for what the grant money would be used and how much is requested. Organizations applying, who received a grant award in a previous year, must also include information on how their grant was spent.
Requests should be mailed to: The Sunshine Shop Board, P.O Box 917, Burton, OH, 44021. Requests must be postmarked by Oct. 11, 2019.
For more information on The Sunshine Shop Grant, contact Sara Shininger at 440-285-9141, ext. 1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.