Karlovec-Rome
Clare Elizabeth Karlovec and David Leonard Rome were married on Aug. 31, 2019, at the Church of St. Dominic in Shaker Heights in a ceremony performed by the Rev. Thomas G. Fanta. A wedding reception followed the ceremony at The Country Club in Pepper Pike. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The bride is the daughter of Teresa and Jeffrey Karlovec of Hunting Valley. She graduated from Hathaway Brown School and earned her Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University. She is currently employed as a relationship manager at Fidelity Investments.
The groom is the son of Sara Snow of University Heights and Martha and Peter Rome of Shaker Heights. He graduated from Hawken School, earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wittenberg University and his M.B.A. from Cleveland State University. He is currently employed as a financial advisor at Aurum Wealth Management.
Maids of honor were the bride’s sisters, Allison and Julia Karlovec. Bridesmaids were Kaitlyn Alvino, Clara Chisholm, Francesca Gedeon, Anna May, Marissa Vega and junior bridesmaid Sidney Gillmore.
The best man was George Pasiadis. Ushers were Merrick Austin, Thomas James Hartland, Sasha Knasky, Cesare Mainardi and William Osborne Tuttle.
Leah Rome Macek served as the flower girl, and Orion Hartland served as ring bearer.
The couple plan to spend their wedding trip in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and they currently reside in University Heights.
Jones-Mezacaapa
Meredith Ann Jones and Victor A. Mezacaapa IV were married on June 29 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta, Georgia. The wedding reception was at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.
The bride is the daughter of JoAnn and Todd Jones of Atlanta, Georgia. She is a 2019 graduate of Harvard University.
The groom is the son of Victor A. Mezacaapa III and Cheryl A. O’Brien of Mentor. He is a 2018 graduate of Harvard University and is a Business Analyst at McKinsey & Co.’s Cleveland office.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. The maid of honor was Emma Jones, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Margaret Hartman, Megan Radosta, Kaci Nguyen, Elizabeth Guinonez Flores and Freya Martinson, cousin of the bride. The best man was Zack Royle. Groomsmen were Alexander Reed, Bryce McDonald, James McGlone, Liam Warner and Todd Jones Jr., brother of the bride.
The couple travelled to Ireland for their wedding trip. They reside in Chagrin Falls.
Mileti-Petruziello
Gabriella Mileti and Mark Petruziello were married on June 24 in Taormina, Italy. The reception was held at the Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo in Taormina. Father Adriano Inguscio officiated the ceremony at the Chiesa di San Giuseppe in the heart of Taormina.
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Giuseppina Mileti of University Heights, Ohio. She is a 2006 graduate of John Carroll University and director of special programs at the National Italian American Foundation in Washington, D.C.
The groom is the son of David and Halena Petruziello of Mentor, Ohio. He is a 2008 graduate of John Carroll University and senior district manager at TriNet out of their Irvine, California office.
The matron of honor was Antoinette Mileti-Costello, sister of the bride. Flower girls were Sofia and Giuliana Costello. The best man was David Petruziello, father of the groom.
The couple stayed in Taormina for their wedding trip. They reside in Huntington Beach, California.
