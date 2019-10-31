Handmade jewelry exhibition
Imagery Fine Arts Gallery, 91 N Main St. in Chagrin Falls, will present the handmade jewelry of Ann Chaney. Ann is the former Director of the Valley Art Center who now expresses her creativity by combining vintage and discarded items into unique necklaces and earrings. Imagery will open a month-long exhibition of the collection with a reception on Nov. 1. Meet the artist from 5-8 p.m.
Holocaust story by Curtain 440
Curtain 440 will present “The Star on My Heart,” a true story about Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher.
The play follows Dr. Inge’s story before the war in Germany, during her time in the Terezin concentration camp in Prague and her recovery and struggle with tuberculosis in America after the war.
Venues for the shows include Celebration Lutheran Church, 10621 Auburn Road in Chardon, on Nov. 22-23 and Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St. in Burton, on Dec. 6-7. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $13 for students and seniors and $15 for adults and can be purchased in advance at www.curtain440.com/Tickets or at the door.
