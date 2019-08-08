Melissa Hoover of Bentleyville was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University.
***
Several Russell residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Rosel Burt, Morgan Carcelli, Victoria Finnick, Samuel Keiper and Marie Rankin.
***
Angela Minichello of Gates Mills received a B.S. in education, health and human services during spring commencement at Kent State University.
***
Emily Gebler of Chagrin Falls graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science during spring commencement at Kent State University.
***
The following Chagrin Falls residents received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Alison Barrett, Jocelyn Denton and Artem Yesinovskiy, Bachelor of Science; Ross Golden, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lauren Isaacson, Master of Education; Bryce Nola, Bachelor of Arts; Kerry Olmstead, B.S. in education, health and human services; and Thomas Snavely, B.S. in aeronautics and engineering.
***
Two Bainbridge residents graduated with honors during spring commencement at Kent State University: Haley Galaska, magna cum laude, B.S. in education, and Hussein Haji-Valizadeh, cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration.
***
Several Auburn residents graduated with honors during spring commencement at Kent State University: Dominique Kestranek, summa cum laude, B.S. in education; Kristina Bundy, magna cum laude, B.S. in public health; Caroline Kajder, magna cum laude, B.S. in education; Parker Deuley, Christina LoParo, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Powell, Victor Vitale, cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration.
***
The following Bainbridge residents received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Sarah Radcliff, M.S. in education, health and human services; Kimberly Clayton, B.S. in education, health and human services; Kyle Hutchison, B.S. in nursing; Nicholas Stafford, Bachelor of Science; Logan Timmons, Bachelor of Business Administration and Brandon Donnelly, B.S. in communication and information.
***
Several Auburn residents received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Courtney Kotrlik, M.A. in education, health and human services; Maxwell Broun, B.A. in communication and information and Michelle Howell, Bachelor of Business Administration.
***
The following Solon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Baldwin Wallace University: Ashley Abraham, B.A. in accounting, Master of Accountancy, summa cum laude; Kyle Eyman, B.A. in criminal justice, cum laude; Kyle Fisher, B.S. in mathematics; Jayaprakash Muthukaruppan, MBA in management; Maryanne Ratka, M.A. in education: mild/moderate educational needs and George Zelenkov, MBA in healthcare management.
***
The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York: Mira Antolovich, Jared Ebenstein, Quinn Kolt, Sami Berman and Brian Finnerty.
***
Alison Wright of Solon received a B.S. in mechanical engineering during winter commencement at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
***
Jacob Roscoe of Solon received a B.S. in business administration during spring commencement at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, New York.
***
Olivia Fried, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eric Fried of Solon, graduated cum laude with a degree in politics and a minor in Spanish during spring commencement at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. She is a 2015 graduate of Hawken School.
***
Several Bainbridge residents were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Erica Adams, Samantha Barrett, Olivia Caruso, Gianna Cosentino, Allison Factor and Joshua Gebler.
***
Four Auburn residents were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Kristina Bundy, Samuel Heist, Danielle Lukes and Gloria Sladek.
***
The following Bainbridge residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Jacob Beckley, James Burg, Lindsey DeBaggis, Parker Deuley, Brandon Donnelly, Erica Faller, Maxwell Fay, Julia Fugedy, Alexandra Graham, Hussein Haji-Valizadeh, Olivia Heysek, John Holt, Makenzie Kless, Alexandra Laidman, Caroline Lucey, Jared McClellan, Mackensie Mintz, Andrew Nicholas, Sofija Raudins, Makayla Robertson, Joshua Shahidian, Zachmann Skala, Logan Timmons, Emily Walker, Andrew Weisberg and Joseph Zoretich.
***
Several Chagrin Falls residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Maxwell Calhoun, Jaclyn Eagle, Catherine Lescook, Bryce Nola, Anna Sahlani and Samantha Salkin.
The following Auburn residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Luke Bereck, Katherine Blazek, Kendal Bodlak, Julianna Brewer, Elizabeth Burr, John Butler, Catherine Clawson, Kimberly Clayton, Rebecca Dennis, Emily Greff, Michelle Howell, Allison Hughes, Ryan Jeffers, Emily Jenkins, Kiara Kestranek, Zarina Khan, William Lane, Alexandra Lesner, Kristina McLean, James McMaster, Alisha Meyer, Logan Orlowski, Riley Potts, Amanda Powell, Tyler Robarge, Syeda Ufaq, Leslie Williams and Kayla Zenobi.
***
The following residents of South Russell were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Caroline Digel, Emily Gebler, Kennedy Kurz, Kara Lustig, Nadia McGinnis, Alyssa Mckendry, Kerry Olmstead and Timothy Slabe.
***
The following residents of Moreland Hills were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Meeghan Barrett, Sofia Foglietti, Sydney Levine, Mikaela Libens, Shayna Severin, Zachary Spear and Paige Ursetti.
***
James Daniel of Orange was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University.
***
The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri: Fiona Blumin, Akshat Chowksey, Alec Huang, Connor Keuchel, Grace Li, Ally Persky and Emily Rabinovich.
***
Brandon Newby of Solon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University. He is majoring in economics.
***
Alyssa Concepcion of Solon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland.
***
The following residents of Solon received degrees during spring commencement at Miami University in Oxford: Sarah Crowl, Rachel Glanz, Brett Hammer, Noah Isroff, Darrien Jones, Jackson Musick, Frank Nagy, Brandon Popper and Aaron Watkins.
***
The following Solon residents were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Heather Badger, Emily Champ, Courtney Corbets, Madison Greene, Gregory Hess, Benjamin Holub, Megan Saraniti and Nicholas Wu.
***
Alexander Brown of Solon graduated summa cum laude and received a B.S. in business administration at the University of Albany in Albany, New York.
The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Lucille Azzarello, Ambuj Bansal, Hannah Berman, Csilla Bodi, William Bohlen, Lillia Borodkin, Jillanne Butkovic, Margaret Campbell, Hannah Caplin, Madison Chaitoff, Abbey Cisar, Joshua Cohen, Stefanie Connell, Garrett DeMeyer, Allison DiCicco, Eva Dickman, Isabel Dougherty, Maya Duplik, Naimah Ervin, George Fayner, Katherine Ferrazza, Bethany Ferry, Kristen Flask, Richard Formani, Kevin Gersey, Morgan Gersey, Amiya Ghosh, Gary Gottschalk, Alexandra Graber, Alyssa Greenwald, Todd Hawkins, Alexis Hill, Gideon Hoff, Gabriela Holub, Christopher Hrich, Ian Kusner, Erin Kwiatkowski, Sara Kwiatkowski, Mason Lawlor, Jessica Lidawer, Aaron Liszt, Taylor Maniglia, Alfred Mason, Miranda Maurer, Erin McNamara, Mariah Modkins, John Mooney, Harrison Moore, Zoe Moss, Katherine Nagy, Steven Neville, Taylor Parker, Salsabil Rekhif, Mariana Riley, Anna Rodgers, Joshua Sanchez, Cassaundra Sanders, Jessica Sankovic, Lynn Sankovic, Charles Seelbach, Savannah Smith, Raegan Snook, Kristine Sovich, Danielle Stanek, Reid Thompson, Sarah Vale, Eric Vasquez, Sanjana Vivekanandan, Jasmine Whatley, Alexander Wu and Anna Yefimov.
***
Taylor Yamamoto of Solon was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Hiram College.
***
