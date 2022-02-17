Youth winter concert
The Cleveland Orchestra will be presenting its COYO Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland. The concert will include performances from both the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus. Tickets cost between $15 to $25, dependent on seating preferences. Concessions are available for purchase. Attendees are also required to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face coverings are also required throughout the entire venue. For tickets and more information, please visit clevelandorchestra.com.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
The Chagrin Valley Little Theater will be presenting “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Mar. 18 to April 19.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.
Tickets cost $21 for regular patrons and $17 for seniors, students and active members of the military. Masks are required for attending. For information and showtimes, please visit cvlt.org.
