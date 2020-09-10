Temple, council host election panel
Temple Emanu El and the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE) will host a webinar, “Encourage Voting: Educate All Communities; What You Can Do to Support and Increase Voting in the 2020 Election,” on Sept. 10 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.
A panel will provide information and tools to educate community leaders and concerned citizens about how to support and increase voting in the Nov. 3 election. Attendees will learn how they and their community can work towards ensuring voter turnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information will be provided about voting options and issues, including the importance of voting by mail. The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required at www.wizevents.com/register/7471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.