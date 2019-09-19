Meet Chagrin Falls candidates
League of Women Voters presents “Meet the Candidates” Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at Hamlet Atrium, 200 Hamlet Hills Drive in Chagrin Falls. Each candidate of Chagrin Falls, including Village Council, the mayor, Chagrin Falls Township and Chagrin Falls Board of Education, will be given an opportunity to make an opening statement. After this, they will respond to questions collected from the audience. This is a way to gain an understanding of policy issues.
This event is free and open to the public. League of Women Voters will facilitate the program. Refreshments will be served, but seating is limited. Call 440-247-4676 to reserve your seat.
Drive-by petition signing
Ohioans for Gun Safety will host a drive-by petition signing at the Democratic Headquarters, 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a chance to sign the statewide petition to add expanded background checks to the ballot in 2020. Ohioans for Gun Safety has petitions for all counties in Ohio available.
Free hearing screening
The Orange Community Education Center and Orange schools will host a free hearing screening at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, on Sept. 23 from 9-11 a.m. This 15-minute screening is sponsored by Holly’s Hearing Aid Center. Registration is required for this event. For more information or to register, call the OSC at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Women connect over coffee
The Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Network will meet at Club Pilates in Pinecrest, 311 Park Ave. in Orange, Suite 123, for coffee and conversation Sept. 24 from 8-9 a.m. Bring business cards and get to know fellow women in business. This event is free for chamber members, but registration is required at www.cvcc.org.
Trip to D’Agnese’s restaurant
Grab a friend for a lunch outing at D’Agnese’s, an Italian restaurant in Broadview Heights, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with transportation provided by the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Meal choices include eggplant parmigiana, chicken cacciatore or veal D’Agnese’s, all served with pasta marinara. Coffee, tea, soft drinks and gratuity are included. The bus will depart from and arrive back at the OSC. Space is limited, and registration/refund deadline is Sept. 19. Cost is $60. Visa, MasterCard and Discover are accepted.
This is a program of Orange schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation. To register or for more information, call the OSC at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Meet candidates for happy hour
The Chagrin Falls Republican Committee is hosting a Happy Hour at Burntwood Tavern in Chagrin Falls, 504 E. Washington St., on Sept. 25. Meet the Chagrin Falls candidates for the Nov. 5 election from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call Sally Florkiewicz at 440-247-6945.
Dialogue on ‘How to Live Forever’
South Franklin Circle’s Dialogues Series, in collaboration with Chagrin Arts, presents Marc Freeman, president, CEO and founder of Encore.org, for the presentation of his newest book “How to Live Forever – The Enduring Power of Connecting the Generations.” This dialogue will be held Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in South Franklin Circle’s Chautauqua Room, 16600 Warren Ct. in Chagrin Falls. Complimentary valet will be provided for this free event. Reservations are required by calling 440-220-6716 or visiting www.judsonsmartliving.org.
Learn to use language resources
Come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuayahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., to learn how to use the library’s online databases to learn how to speak a foreign language on Sept. 19 from 7-8 p.m. Registration requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Aquarium talks mistaken monsters
Families are welcomed to come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library on Sept. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. to meet with the staff from the Greater Cleveland Aquarium as they talk about the known aquatic species that were once believed to be sea monsters. Registration requested for this free event 440-247-3556. The branch library is located at 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls.
Genealogy meet-up
Come to the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library to work on your family tree with other genealogy researchers on Sept. 21 from 3-4 p.m. Use library resources, get research help and share stories with others. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808. The branch library is located at 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills.
Guided chakra meditation at library
Jan Webber of Holistic Life Solutions will lead a guided chakra meditation session at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library. This program runs Sept. 25 from 7-8 p.m. No experience is necessary. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556. The branch library is located at 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls.
Chamber promotional opportunity
Businesses are invited to provide logos and promotional materials to be seen on the big screen and placed in bags that attendees will take home for the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Community Open House. For $50, a logo will scroll on the big screen and promotional materials will go home with all attendees. Register and send logos to director@cvcc.org as soon as possible.
The Community Open House will take place at Chagrin Falls Middle School, 342 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Meet spirits in cemetery tour
Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum presents “Spirits Alive!” at the historic Evergreen Hill Cemetery, 506 S. Franklin St. in Chagrin Falls, on Sept. 28-29 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
Start the Halloween season off with a historic cemetery tour with Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum in partnership with the Performing Arts Center. Meet spirits at eight graves in the tour of the cemetery and hear their stories.
Admission is $10 for non-members and $5 for members and students. Reservation is required at www.chagrinhistory.org, by calling 440-247-4695 or in person at the Historical Society, 87 East Washington St. Light refreshments will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.