Curtain 440 presents Frozen Jr.
Elsa and her friends will be bringing some welcome cold to hot Ohio this week at Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St. in Burton. Curtain 440’s Summer Theater Camp presents “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” with the first performance tonight (Thursday) and continuing Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Directed by Angela Miloro-Hansen, with music director Logan Katoch and choreographer Erica Lohan, actors age 8-17 have been rehearsing for six weeks to bring this story to life.
Presented in cooperation with Berkshire schools, tickets will be available at the door or online at www.curtain440.com/tickets. Tickets are $8 for adults and seniors and $6 for students.
Next week join another session as they perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Junior.
Rockin’ support for Music Lovers
Rockin’ the Gallery, a free, live music event to benefit Chagrin Falls Music Lovers, will feature Ted Kulber on guitar and keyboard on July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Be.gallery. The classically trained pianist, self-taught guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and interpreter of other works is a heartfelt musician with a mid-1960s influence.
Ten percent of the sales during the event will be donated to Chagrin Falls Music Lovers. Be.gallery is located on 14 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls. For more information, call 216-978-1440 or visit begallery.com.
CVLT presents ‘Young Frankenstein’
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre is prepared to jolt audiences with laughter when Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” opens on the Main Stage July 19. Performances run Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through Aug. 10 with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sundays July 28 and Aug. 4.
As an added attraction, audience members will be invited to enter a raffle in which the prize is a one-line, walk-on appearance in the play’s second act.
Tickets for Young Frankenstein are $21, with a $4 discount for seniors and students. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at CVLT.org or by calling 440-247-8955 between 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. CVLT is located at 40 River St. in Chagrin Falls.
Fairmount women’s wellness
Fairmount Center for the Arts, 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell, announces The Art of Women’s Wellness Workshop that combines fitness and art-making designed for women (adults and teens) in our community. This half day workshop offering will combine yoga exploration, education about essential oils, a continental breakfast and an introduction to the art of Zentangle.
Fairmount faculty will lead the morning’s program, and the workshop will include an education and overview of essential oils. All supplies and continental breakfast is included in the registration fee of $45. Participants are encouraged to dress for movement and bring a yoga mat.
The workshop will be held at Fairmount Center for the Arts on Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. To register for this workshop, call 440-338-3171 or visit www.fairmountcenter.org.
Make floral wall art at OAC
Make hanging wall art at the Orange Art Center Pressed Flower Wall Art workshop Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. in Studio 1. Use basic metal-smithing techniques to create frames for pressed Ohio wildflowers. No previous experience is necessary for this workshop. Supplies will be provided for the workshop, but attendees are welcome to bring their own pressed flowers. The course is open to everyone ages 16 and up and is $55 per person. Orange Art Center is located at 31500 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. For more information or to register, visit orangeartcenter.org or call 216-831-5130.
Art reception ‘Gone to the Dogs’
The community, including well-behaved, leashed canines, is invited to the “Gone to the Dogs” art reception on Aug. 16 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Fairmount Center for the Arts, 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell.
The event will include refreshments, photo opportunities, a performance by the Fairmount Dance Company and an audio/visual presentation of “best of” photos from artist and photographer Todd V. of guide dog pups-in-training and Fairmount ballerinas.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet pups from Guiding Eyes Cleveland Region and learn more about the training and volunteer opportunities associated with this organization, whose mission is to provide service dogs to visually impaired individuals.
This event is free and open to the public. All donations received at this event will support Guiding Eyes for the Blind and Fairmount Center for the Arts.
For more information or to register for classes, visit www.fairmountcenter.org, call 440-338-3171 or stop by.
