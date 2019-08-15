Free breakfast
Ledgewood Christian Church is sponsoring a free breakfast Aug. 17 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, salmon patties, juice, coffee and tea and more. The church is located at 8261 Kinsman Road in Russell. For more information, call Jeff Angle at 440-564-5912.
Families volunteer with Lord of Life
Recently, families of the Family LIFE ministry of Lord of Life Lutheran Church gathered to play games and visit with residents at Independence Village in Aurora. Family LIFE stands for “Families Living In Faith Everyday” and is a ministry that provides families opportunities to gather and participate in monthly mission orientated projects/activities together.
Other upcoming Family LIFE program mission events for the year will include making activity kits for the Burton Food Pantry, baking desserts for the City Mission’s Laura’s Home, holiday “Sponsor a Family” events, a spring clean up and more.
All are welcome at any event at Lord of Life. Lord of Life Lutheran Church is located at 17989 Chillicothe Road (just south of Route 422) in Chagrin Falls. For more information regarding Family LIFE or any other ministry at Lord of Life, please contact the church office at 440-543-5505 or loloh.org.
