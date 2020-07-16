LOL offers summer activities
Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bainbridge is offering a series of summer activities for middle school youth in the community. Thos who finished grades five through eight for the 2019-20 school year are invited to the following events: Bring Your Own Picnic and Outdoor Fun at Lord of Life, 17989 Chillicothe Road, on July 26 at 6 p.m., Zoom Game Day Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. and Shelter House and Four-Square Tournament Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.
Contact Intern Pastor Bonnie Grimaldi in the church office at 440-543-5505 with interest in participating in any of the events or for more information regarding any of the ministries at Lord of Life, or visit their website www.loloh.org.
Church offers backyard VBS
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road, is encouraging families to hold their own backyard Vacation Bible School during the week of Aug. 2-9.
Backyard VBS kits will be provided to families. Each kit will contain Bible stories, games, crafts and a snack for each child. Kits may be picked up at Lord of Life on Aug. 2nd from noon to 1 p.m. Lord of Life encourages families to complete the activities throughout the week and share pictures. Families that share pictures will be entered into a raffle for a gift card. A time of VBS celebration will be held via Zoom on Aug. 9.
Registration is required for this event by July 18. To register or for more information, visit www.loloh.org or contact the church office at 440-543-5505.
