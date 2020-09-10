Play ‘Habitat Hide and Seek’
Ages 6-7 and 8-11 are invited to venture into the meadows and woodlands to discover the diversity of insects, spiders and other tiny invertebrates from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Cygnus Shelter, Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. Drop-off is at 1 p.m. and pick-up is at 3 p.m. The program is held outdoors, rain or shine, so dress accordingly and wear sturdy shoes (no sandals or flip-flops). Bring a water bottle and sunscreen. A completed waiver is required. There are separate sessions for two age groups, both the same date and time. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Leadership surges as NDCL reopens
Leadership and school spirit, not the coronavirus, surged on the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School campus as students and staff stepped up to implement health and safety protocols, enabling in-person instruction for 95 percent of their 710 students.
Classes resumed on Aug. 27 and students adapted to changes in their school day routines, including wearing masks, taking temperatures, using desk shields, disinfecting surfaces and staggering dismissals.
To make light of physical distancing requirements, NDCL has implemented playful perspectives on the safety protocols, treating the cafeteria like an event center and calling it the Poulos Part Center, named after Assistant Principal Chris Poulos, or eating lunch outside at the new bistro-style umbrella tables in the courtyard, now known as Poulos’ Patio.
Mr. Waler credits NDCL’s successful reopening to students’ leadership as well as to the preparations of faculty and staff throughout the summer.
NDCL promotes virtual connection
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School will dedicate Sept. 18 to their first Lion Virtual Connection Day to promote healthy relationships between teachers, counselors, students and parents during the COVID-19 health crisis and physical distancing.
Teachers and counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for optional one-on-one virtual appointments with students and parents via Zoom. Each appointment will be 20 minutes long. To schedule an online appointment with a teacher, parents can visit ndcl.ptcwizard.com/parent. Reservations will close on Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. and participants will receive a link to access their Zoom conversations by Sept. 17. More information will be available to students who wish to schedule appointments with their teachers.
