PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Village of Woodmere is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission for an unexpired term ending December 31, 2023. The Commission administers the Village’s planning and zoning code and building regulations. Applications are available via email by contacting Law Director Frank Consolo at fconsolo@woodmerevillage.com. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2022 at 4:00PM.
Applicants must be electors of the Village, not holding other office or appointment in the Village. The Planning and Zoning Commission usually meets at 7:30PM on the second Tuesday of the month.
LEGAL NOTICE
LANDSCAPINGBID NO. 22008
Sealed proposals will be received by the Director of Finance at his office at Solon City Hall, 34200 Bainbridge Rd, Solon Ohio, 44139 until 10:30 A.M., Cleveland Time on the 4th day of March, 2022 for Landscaping in accordance with the Plans and Specifications which are available for inspection in the Finance Department located at Solon City Hall, 34200 Bainbridge Road, Solon, Ohio 44139. Questions should be directed in writing via electronic mail to mhawley@solonohio.org no later than the 2nd of March 2022.
No proposer may withdraw his proposal after the opening thereof.
State guidelines on social distancing will be adhered to during the bid opening.
Each proposal submitted must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope: “LANDSCAPING BID NO. 22008”
The City of Solon does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disable status in employment or the provision of services.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal received, and to accept any proposal which it deems most favorable to the City.
Notice of publication. This Legal Notice can be accessed utilizing the City of Solon’s website at www.solonohio.org/bids.aspx and/or the Ohio News Media Association’s public notices portion at www.publicnoticesohio.com.
By order of the Council of the City of Solon, Ohio.
Matthew J. Rubino
Director of Finance
City of Solon
34200 Bainbridge Road
Solon, OH 44139
LEGAL NOTICE
FERTILIZATION BID NO. 22007
Sealed proposals will be received by the Director of Finance at his office at Solon City Hall, 34200 Bainbridge Rd, Solon Ohio, 44139 until 10:30 A.M., Cleveland Time on the 4th day of March, 2022 for Fertilization in accordance with the Plans and Specifications which are available for inspection in the Finance Department located at Solon City Hall, 34200 Bainbridge Road, Solon, Ohio 44139. Questions should be directed in writing via electronic mail to mhawley@solonohio.org no later than the 2nd of March 2022.
No proposer may withdraw his proposal after the opening thereof.
State guidelines on social distancing will be adhered to during the bid opening.
Each proposal submitted must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope: “FERTILIZATION BID NO. 22007”
The City of Solon does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disable status in employment or the provision of services.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal received, and to accept any proposal which it deems most favorable to the City.
Notice of publication. This Legal Notice can be accessed utilizing the City of Solon’s website at www.solonohio.org/bids.aspx and/or the Ohio News Media Association’s public notices portion at www.publicnoticesohio.com.
By order of the Council of the City of Solon, Ohio.
Matthew J. Rubino
Director of Finance
City of Solon
34200 Bainbridge Road
Solon, OH 44139
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SOLON CITY COUNCIL
The Solon City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 7:30 P.M. regarding a proposed amendment to Section 1295 of the City of Solon Zoning Code, Enforcement of Penalties with regard to signs in residential areas.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for review in the Planning Department and the Clerk of Council’s office at Solon City Hall during normal business hours and on the City of Solon website at www.solonohio.org.
Donna J. Letourneau
Clerk of Council
City of Solon
LEGAL NOTICE
The legislation adopted at the Regular Council meeting of February 14, 2022, by the Council of the Village of South Russell, are as follows:
Ord. 2022-14 terminating the August 9, 2021, IT Services contract between the Village of South Russell and Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council;
Ord. 2022-15 authorizing the 2022 Property and Casualty Insurance with Public Entities Pool of Ohio;
Ord. 2022-16 employing USI Midwest, LLC as insurance agent for the Village of South Russell;
Ord. 2022-17 amending Appendix D – Job Descriptions of the Village’s Employee Handbook.
Danielle Romanowski, MMC, CPFA
Fiscal Officer
LEGAL NOTICE
2022 ANNUAL MATERIALS TESTING PROGRAM BID NO. 22006
Sealed proposals will be received by the Director of Finance of the City of Solon, at Solon City Hall, 34200 Bainbridge Road, Solon, Ohio 44139 until 10:30 a.m., Cleveland Time on the 4th day of March 2022, for the Annual Materials Testing ProgramPRIVATE, Contract 2022.10 within the City of Solon, in accordance with Plans and Specifications as prepared by John J. Busch PE, City Engineer, 34200 Bainbridge Road, Solon, Ohio 44139.
State guidelines on social distancing will be adhered to during the bid opening.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications and Contract Documents for the work are on file at the office of the City Engineer, where they are available for inspection by prospective bidders. Bidders are responsible to make arrangements for inspection and pickup of the documents during weekday business hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proposals and Specifications must be obtained through this office. Proposals and Specifications can be emailed to plan holders upon request.
All Proposals must be made on the original forms provided in the bid document book or as revised formally by an addendum. Each bid must be in strict compliance with all conditions and specifications. In order for a proposal to be considered for contract award, a complete set of plans, specifications and Contract Documents must be obtained from the location described above. Each Proposal must contain the name of each person, firm, or corporation interested in the same and must be accompanied by a bid guaranty meeting the conditions of Section A 1:08 of the Contract Documents. Should any bid be rejected, such check will be returned to the bidder, and should any bid be accepted, such check will be returned upon proper execution and securing of the Contract.
No bidder may withdraw his Proposal within sixty (60) days after the opening thereof.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive all informalities or irregularities in the bids received and to accept any bid which it deems most favorable to the City.
The City of Solon does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age and disabled status in employment or provision of service.
There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the Engineering Department at Solon City Hall, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Failure to attend the pre-bid meeting will disqualify the Bidder and that bid will not be opened.
All questions during the bidding period must be submitted in writing via fax to the attention of Dan Driscoll (440) 349-6354.
Questions will be addressed at the pre-bid meeting. The City reserves the right to not respond to questions asked by telephone or voice mail.
By order of the Council of the City of Solon, Ohio.
Matthew J. Rubino, Director of Finance
City of Solon
34200 Bainbridge Road
Solon, Ohio 44139
LEGAL NOTICE & REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AT RISK
The Village of Glenwillow, Ohio (“Owner”) is seeking Statements of Qualifications from firms to provide construction manager at risk services for the construction of the proposed Village of Glenwillow Service Garage (“Project”) located in the Village of Glenwillow, Ohio. Firms interested in providing the construction management services may obtain the Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) for Construction Manager at Risk Services that includes the detailed submission requirements and evaluation process.
The RFQ may be examined without charge online at www.cvelimited.plancycle.com. To become a Registered Bidder, documents must be purchased at either www.cvelimited. plancycle.com, SE Blueprint at 2035 Hamilton Avenue Cleveland, OH 44114 or SE Blueprint at 520 South Main Street, Suite 2411 Akron, OH 44311 at the cost of $75.00 + tax and delivery which includes bid registration, one hard copy set of the bid package and one complete set of pdf files. Additional sets of bid documents can also be ordered for an additional cost by visiting www.cvelimited. plancycle.com, emailing seblue@seblueprint.com, calling 216-241-2250 or visiting an SE Blueprint location.
STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED at The Village of Glenwillow, 29555 Pettibone Road, Glenwillow, Ohio 44139 Attention: Mayor Mark A. Cegelka, BY NO LATER THAN 4:00 P.M. Local Time, Thursday, March 24, 2022 and as more particularly required in the RFQ. Each response shall contain the full name of every person and company interested in the same and must be sealed in an envelope and endorsed with the identification of the appropriate contract as more particularly described in the RFQ. Questions regarding this advertisement shall be directed to Michael E. Henry, P.E. at Chagrin Valley Engineering, Ltd. Mr. Henry, the Village Engineer for Glenwillow, is serving as the Owner’s Representative and can be reached at: henry@cvelimited.com or (440) 439-1999.
BIDS FOR ROAD
MAINTENANCE MATERIALS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Bainbridge Township Board of Trustees at the office of the undersigned until 10:00 A.M., March 4, 2022 for furnishing township road maintenance materials.
Quantities given are approximate, and the Trustees retain the option of ordering larger or lesser quantities at bid prices as required.
Bidders are required to use Township Bid form obtained from the office of the Fiscal Officer or on the Township’s website at www.Bainbridgetwp.com. All Bids shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bids for Road Maintenance Materials.” Proposals for the above shall not be combined with any other Bid(s). Bidder may elect to bid on all items listed or any portion thereof. The Township Trustees reserve the right to reject any, or all, bids to accept a primary and an alternate supplier or suppliers and to wave any irregularities. Proposals must be valid for 20 days. Bids will be opened at 10:05 A.M. on March 4, 2022 at the Bainbridge Town Hall.
Janice Sugarman
Fiscal Officer
Bainbridge Township
17826 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
