Sign up for Music Study Groups
Join the Orange Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, on Thursdays from 1:15-2:45 p.m. for the 2019-20 Cleveland Orchestra Music Study Group. The fall series runs from Sept. 26 through Oct 31, the winter series runs from Jan. 30 through March 5 and the spring series runs from April 16 through May 21.
The classes, designed for both new and experienced music lovers, are led by The Cleveland Orchestra’s Rose Breckenridge. Choose your series length – fall, winter and/or spring. Registration fees are discounted for a longer series – $100 (full-series), $80 (any 2 parts) or $50 (any 1 part) – and include the current Listening Guide, a booklet of program notes and themes for featured compositions. Pick up a mail-in registration brochure at the branch library. For more information about Music Study Groups, visit clevelandorchestra.com or call the Orchestra’s Education & Community Programs Office at 216-231-7355.
West Side Story concert
The Chagrin Falls Studio Orchestra and ELEVĀTED dance company join with Chagrin Valley Little Theatre for a one-weekend concert presentation of “West Side Story.” Performances are at 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. on Sept. 22. Cost is $25, but patrons can add on valet parking, light fare and wines and craft beers for an additional $75, only available for the Sept. 21 performance. CVLT is located at 40 River St. in Chagrin Falls. Call 440-247-8955 for more information.
After school art programs
The Orange Art Center, 31500 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, has expanded its programming to include more classes for students from kindergarten to grade 12 from all school districts. Fall art classes begin Sept. 23. The classes provided include clay-making, cartooning and printmaking and design. Students of all ages will be given the full artist experience by curating their own artworks into a show for their peers and family members. Contact the OAC for more information or registration at 216-831-5130, or visit orangeartcenter.org.
Chagrin Arts kicks off
Join Chagrin Arts for their kick-off weekend on Sept. 27 and 28. Photographer Susan Onysko’s “Cosplay 50 Show” opening reception is Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the new Joan P. Wenk Gallery located in the Chagrin Arts offices, 88 North Main St. in Chagrin Falls. The exhibit is an anthology of Cosplay conventions across the country and includes portraits of performance artist characters (cosplayers), including DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Disney and anime.
The opening weekend also features Chagrin Arts SINGS! in Triangle Park in downtown Chagrin Falls on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Choir director Nate Bachofsky leads singers of all levels and ages in a pop-up choir performance of “Let It Be” by The Beatles.
College audition theater prep
Join Cleveland Musical Theatre Oct. 12-13 at Tri-C East’s Mandel Center, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Heights, for a chance to prepare for college theater auditions. Musical theater professors will be available for one-on-one sessions to work on songs and monologues, and there will be a three-hour Q&A session with a college audition expert. Aubrey Berg from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Victoria Bussert from Baldwin Wallace will conduct mock auditions and give feedback. For more information, email info@clevelandmusicaltheatre.org or call 216-584-6808.
String quartet to perform
The Chagrin Arts 2019-20 Performing Arts Series will begin with the internationally-acclaimed Callisto Quartet on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. The performance will be held at the Federated Church, 76 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls, followed by an artists’ reception. The quartet will also conduct a workshop scheduled for the Chagrin Falls High School Orchestra on Oct. 21. Call Chagrin Arts at 440-247-9700 for more information.
Burton art show call for entries
Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St., is looking for entries for the 36th Annual Burton Art Show, to be held Oct. 1-13 at the Burton Public Library, Burton, OH.
Artists 16 years or older that live, work or attend school in Geauga, Lake or Portage counties are invited to submit their work. Entry forms are available at all public libraries in Geauga, Lake and Portage counties and also online at burtonlibrary.org. Entry fees are $10 per item or $25 for three items with a maximum of three items per artist. Entry night is Sept. 24 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Judges are Mike Majewski for photography and Monica Glasscock for all other media. For more information call Becky or Carlina at 440-834-4466.
Theater performance
The Geauga Lyric Theater Guild will present “The Mousetrap” from Sept. 27 through Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 p.m. “The Mousetrap” follows a group of characters who discover a murderer in their midst and eventually identify them. Call the box office at 440-286-2255 or visit geaugatheater.org for tickets. The guild is located at 101 Water St. in Chardon.
Auditions for 2020 shows
Join the Geauga Lyric Theater Guild for auditions for two of their 2020 shows, “She Loves Me” and “The Great Gatsby.” Auditions for “She Loves Me” are on Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Geauga Lyric Arts Center, 106 Water St. in Chardon. “The Great Gatsby” auditions are Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., also at the Geauga Lyric Arts Center. Call the business office for information at 440-285-7701.
