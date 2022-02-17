Recognizing first responders
Students and Staff at St. Helen School Celebrated Catholic Schools Week the first week in February. Students participated in activities that allowed them to have a special and fun week. In addition, Students and Staff showed their appreciation for our First Responders of Geauga County for the tremendous job they do to keep us safe. Students wore red, white and blue and made signs of appreciation that were given to the various Fire Departments, Police Departments, University Hospital of Geauga and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department along with a special treat. Pictured are some of the students holding the signs of appreciation.
100 days smarter
St. Helen School Kindergarteners and First Graders are 100 days smarter! To celebrate their 100th day of school students “aged” over 95 years to become 100 years old. The students arrived dressed as 100-year-old students beaming with wisdom and excitement for the day. The Kindergarten students have been anticipating this day not to just celebrate their ability to count to 100, but all of their learning. The students used this time to celebrate their progress, growth, and achievements after 100 days of exploration and learning. The students wrote 100 words together, analyzed the cause and effect of licking a lollipop 100 times, shared personal collections of 100 items, 100 Hershey Kiss classroom hunt, had a competition of how many times they could write their name in 100 seconds, and finished with a sorting and enjoying a snack of 100-piece trail mix. The First Graders did many activities that revolved around the number 100 as well. They made Fruit Loop necklaces, painted groups of 10 to make 100 gumballs, counted by 5’s to tally to 100, wrote 100 rhyming words using short and long vowel word families, built structures with 100 cups, and exercised in sets of 10 to complete 100 exercises! Pictured are some of our100-year-old Kindergartners and a First Grader making up 100 rhyming words.
