GANG welcomes multimedia artist
The Geauga Arts Network Group is pleased to welcome multimedia artist Monique LaFortune to its August meeting. She will present examples of her unusual pieces and give participants an opportunity to create their own artworks. This program, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Heinen’s Café, 402 Center Street in Chardon, on Aug. 20 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. For further information, contact Nicky Bucur at 216-240-1501.
