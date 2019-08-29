Interactive touchscreen exhibit
The Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum will have an unveiling of their touchscreen project “Discover Chagrin Falls History.”
Cleveland company Impact Communications worked with the Historical Society to develop the software necessary for a touchscreen in order to create an interactive exhibit that tells the story of Chagrin Falls. Visitors and students will be able to use two different touchscreens to select from items in the collection of CFHS.
This is a members-only reception and will be held at the museum on Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Ruth at 440-247-4695 or director@chagrinhistory.org.
