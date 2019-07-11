Woodcuts series at VAC
Opening in the Valley Art Center’s Hallway Gallery is a series of prints by their 2018 Juried Show Best in Show winner Jennifer Leach. This series of woodcuts, titled “Mixed Emotions,” has never been displayed in its entirety before and is on display through Aug. 19 with an artist’s reception July 17 from 6-8 p.m.
VAC student, faculty art exhibit
It is time again for Valley Art Center’s Annual Student/Faculty Art Exhibit. Every student, staff member and instructor who was active at VAC in the last two years was invited to include one work of art for this exhibit. This popular annual exhibition showcases the diversity of classes and mediums offered by VAC’s talented faculty, as well as being a platform to celebrate the successes of the center’s students.
Visitors can cast their vote for the Frank and Yolita Rausche People’s Choice Awards. Cash prizes will be awarded to one adult and one child who are VAC students. There will also be an extended showing featuring the People’s Choice winners and other selected work at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society, 87 E. Washington St., from August through September.
For more information, call 440-247-7507 or visit valleyartcenter.org. VAC is located at 155 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.