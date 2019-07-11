GGP hosts success breakfast
Geauga Growth Partnership Entrepreneur Success Breakfast is held July 12 at BaseTek, 14975 White Road in Middlefield. Networking and light breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. with program featuring BaseTek’s Scott Sapita from 8-9 a.m. All are welcome to attend this free event. Please register at https://ggp-esb-jul12.eventbrite.com.
Celebrate moon landing anniversary
Come to the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, as the Great Lakes Science Center celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, July 12 at 11 a.m. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
Holbrook nature walk
The Foundation for Geauga Parks is hosting a nature walk at 10:30 a.m. July 13 at Holbrook Hollows, 7250 Country Lane in Bainbridge. The group will be joined by park district naturalist Dan Best, and participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. This 2.8-mile walk should last about 90 minutes and will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 440-836-2848.
Learn about Susan B. Anthony
The Geauga County Democratic Women’s Caucus will feature a presentation on Susan B. Anthony at 7 p.m. on July 16. The speaker will show slides of the Susan B. Anthony House located in Rochester, New York and discuss Ms. Anthony’s correspondence with notables of her day. The presentation is at party headquarters at 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury.
Tuesday book discussion
Join the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., for a discussion on “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys, July 16 at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to join this discussion. Call 440-247-3556 for more details.
Hear stories of League Park
The Baseball Heritage Museum will be at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., to share historic moments and offbeat stories that make up the history of League Park, the original home of Cleveland baseball, July 16 at 7 p.m. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Cleveland Orchestra concerts
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library as Cleveland Orchestra’s Dr. Rose Breckenridge previews the upcoming Cleveland Orchestra summer season, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Chagrin Falls branch, 100 E. Orange St., and July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Gates Mills branch, 1491 Chagrin River Road. Registration is requested for these free events at 440-247-3556 for Chagrin Falls, 440-423-4808 for Gates Mills.
Stigliano speaks at luncheon
Cleveland East Christian Women’s Connection hosts a luncheon featuring Ohio’s Office of Tourism, July 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Signature of Solon Country Club, 39000 Signature Drive. Author Kelly Stigliano will speak with humor and honesty as she shares her story. For more information or to RSVP, call 440-248-4914 or email cwccchagrin@gmail.com.
Klezmer Orchestra performs
Workmen’s Circle Klezmer Orchestra plays lively Klezmer, Israeli and contemporary music with lyrics in Yiddish, Hebrew, English and other languages at the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 34125 Portz Parkway, July 17 at 7 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Solon Branch Library. To register, visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org or call 440-248-8777.
Discuss plastic use and pollution
The Geauga Plastic Coalition hosts a meeting with Geauga County residents who would like to reduce plastic use and pollution, July 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Chester. For more information, contact Kevin Peterca at hickpryman@gmail.com or 216-312-3440.
International potluck luncheon
Stop by the patio at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd., July 18 at noon to enjoy some international dishes. Bring a homemade dish to share that has been a tradition in your culture or is just a favorite of yours. Enjoy lunch and share stories under the new sail shade. Please register by July 11 with what you plan on bringing. Cost is $8. For more information or to register, call 216-831-8600 ext. 5700.
Gates Mills book sale
The Friends of the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library book sale will be July 19-21 at the library, 1491 Chagrin River Road. A Friends members’ preview sale for sponsor and life members will be July 19 from 4-5:30 p.m Call 440-423-4808 for more details.
OSC offers yoga classes
A new session of yoga classes begins at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, during the week of July 23. Gentle Yoga is offered Tuesdays at 3 p.m., Balance and Chair Yoga is on Thursdays at 9:15 a.m., and Relax, Replenish and Rejuvenate Yoga is on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register, call 216-831-8600 ext. 5700.
Learn about essential oils
Join Heinen’s for a hands-on lecture about essential oil basics and learn how to make your own body butter or bath salts at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, July 24 at noon. Sponsored by OSACA, the Advisory Council, the event is free. Bring your lunch; participants must pre-register. For more information or to register, call 216-831-8600 ext. 5700.
Talk on women’s impact on politics
Patriots for Change is sponsoring a talk “All the Presidents’ Women” at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Chagrin Branch of the Cuyahoga County Library. Political science expert Jerry Graham will discuss the personal and political roles that women, besides first ladies, have played in the lives of many presidents. He will lead a discussion on whether a president should be the moral leader of the country.
DBSA Solon hosts garden party
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Solon chapter hosts an afternoon garden party benefit, Aug. 4 from 2-5 p.m. at Historic Harcourt Manor, 2178 Harcourt Drive in Cleveland Heights. All funds raised will support programming and services for adults living with mood disorders and their loved ones. DBSA Solon is committed to creating a community of support and acceptance for adults with mental health challenges in Northeast Ohio.
This afternoon affair will include tours of the recently restored Harcourt Manor home and gardens, a presentation by award-winning mental health advocate and author Gabe Howard and Dave DeNatale as the emcee. Summer refreshments and a silent auction of gifts will round out the event. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dbsa-summer-garden-party-fundraiser-tickets-61841462479, with only cash and checks accepted for ticket purchases at the door on the day of the event.
Retired teachers meet
The Geauga County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Aug. 6 at the Munson Township Park, 12641 Bass Lake Road, for the annual picnic. Gathering time is 11:15 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. We will welcome newly retired teachers and meet our Grant-in-Aid student winners. The program will include live music as well as a 50/50 raffle.
In addition to the usual collection of paper products or canned goods for the Geauga County Hunger Task Force, please bring school supplies for Geauga students or send a check payable to Special Services of Geauga County to Geauga Jobs and Family Services, 12480 Ravenwood Dr., Chardon, OH 44024.
Please notify Treasurer Judy Miller at 440-487-4324 by Aug. 1 if you plan to attend.
Geauga Parks hosts Twilight Soiree
The Foundation for Geauga Parks hosts their annual fundraiser Twilight Soiree from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Veterans Legacy Woods (formerly Wicked Woods), 14085 Ravenna Road in Newbury.
The evening includes wine, beer and refreshments from complimentary wine glasses and stainless steel cups, appetizers from local businesses, dinner provided by Manna Food Truck, pizza from Wood Fired Baking, music by Dan Best and the Real Deal String Band, silent auction and raffle. Also, Harvey Webster of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society will present on telescopes and astronomy.
Tickets are $100 each and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-soiree-tickets-62410942810. A link is also available at http://www.foundationforgeaugaparks.org/.
For more information, call Claudia Toth at 440-867-4732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.