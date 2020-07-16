Lifelong Learning courses
Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning is offering several upcoming remote lectures and courses.
Join John Grabowski, history professor at CWRU and senior vice president for research and publications of the Western Reserve Historical Society, on July 17 from noon to 1 p.m. for his remote lecture, “Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens: Local Treasure with Rich History.”
Join Carol Lasser, emerita professor of history at Oberlin College, on July 29 from 7-8:30 p.m. for her remote lecture, “Bending to the Color Line: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Ohio.”
Join instructors Michelle Smith Quarles, writer, educator and cultural facilitator, July 16 through Aug. 6 from 1-3 p.m. for her remote lecture, “How Gentle, How Clever, How Loving, How Human: An Exploration of Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon and Beloved”
Join instructor Paula Kalamaras, instructor of Lifelong Learning, July 23 through Aug. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. for her remote lecture, “Comparative Mythology: Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and Australasia.”
For information and registration for any of these courses or lectures visit case.edu/lifelong
learning or call 216-368-2090.
Plant sale at Bainbridge
The Chagrin Valley Herb Society will be having a sale of perennials, boxwood plants and the picket fencing from the garden at the Bainbridge Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 17222 Snyder Road, on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers must bring their own containers and be prepared to dig the plants themselves. Donations are requested and will go toward the new herb garden in the spring.
Movie at Observatory Park
Watch Disney Pixar’s “Up,” rated PG, from 8-11:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. Free ice cream will be available while supplies last. Attendees will need to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments for their groups. The program will be canceled in case of inclement weather. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 beginning July 20. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Hike at Chickagami
From 4:30-6 p.m. July 26, enjoy a naturalist-led afternoon hike on the trails at Chickagami Park, 17957 Tavern Road in Parkman. Meet at Overlook Shelter. Registration for this 1-mile hike is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Virtual wine tasting
Join the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce for a virtual wine tasting via Zoom, hosted by Urban Vintner, from the comfort of your own home on July 28 from 7-8 p.m. Urban Vintner is a local wine and chamber member. Taste four special wines from their two labels: Muddy Paws and Urban Vintner.
Cost is $20 per person and includes the samples of the four wines for tasting. Attendees must register by July 24 and will have to pick up their wine at Chuck’s Fine Wines, 23 Bell Road in Chagrin Falls, July 27 from 4-6 p.m. A portion of the Muddy Paws label goes to support the Geauga County Humane Society’s Rescue Village. For more information or to register, visit CVCC.org.
Get to Mars
Explore the science of getting to Mars and learn about upcoming explorations from 7-9 p.m. July 24 in the Robert McCullough Science Center at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. If weather permits, this program will be followed by night-sky viewing until 11 p.m. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Bike through nature at night
Take a leisurely evening bike ride from 8-10 p.m. July 24 on the Maple Highlands Trail in Headwaters Park to discover wildlife as darkness descends. The electronic bat detector will amplify the echo-location signals sent out by bats as they hunt insects. A bike or helmet light are recommended since riding will be after sunset on this 6-mile, round-trip ride between Headwaters and Tare Creek parkway with stops along the way. Meet in the parking lot at 12601 Chardon Windsor Road in Hambden. The event will be canceled if there is heavy rain or storms. Check the website for program status. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Tree ID workshop offered
Learn to identify some common native trees by their leaves, twigs and bark from 10 a.m. to noon July 25 at the West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. A tree finder booklet is available at the program for $6.35. Indoor introduction will be followed by a hike to identify tree species. This program is in collaboration with the Native Plant Society of Northeastern Ohio. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Twilight nature hike set
Take a guided hike to discover the natural transition of the forest from day into night from 7-8:30 p.m. July 25 at North Point Shelter in Beartown Lakes Reservation, 18870 Quinn Road in Auburn. Participants should be able to walk two miles on a gravel trail. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
View the night sky
Observe the wonders of the night sky using a giant research-grade telescope from 9-11 p.m. July 25 in the Nassau Astronomical Station at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, just north of the main campus entrance. A planetarium presentation in the McCullough Science Center will be held if weather prevents sky viewing. No registration is required. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Planetarium show upcoming
Learn what to watch for in the night sky from 1-1:45 p.m., 2-2:45 p.m., 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m. July 26 in the Robert McCullough Science Center at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. The building open house is from 1-4 p.m. and the program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Weather permitting, also view the sun using the planetarium’s safe solar-viewing equipment. Call 440-286-9516 for more information. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Insect search at camp
Geauga County residents entering grades five through 10 and their family members are welcome to join a naturalist to sweep for meadow insects and identify them from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 28 in the lodge at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester. All campers must have a registered adult in attendance, and each person attending must register in advance and complete a waiver. This program is outdoors so dress accordingly. Wear long pants for walking through tall grasses, and bring sunscreen and water. The event is partially wheelchair and stroller accessible. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Weave a berry basket
Learn the basic art of basket weaving from 6-9 p.m. July 29 in Deep Woods at Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. The berry basket is approximately 5-by-5-by-5 inches including the handle. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Fee is $20 for Geauga County residents and $24 non-residents. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Kayak with family
Geauga County residents entering grades five through 10 and their family members are welcome to join a naturalist from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 30 at Burton Wetlands Nature Preserve to explore Lake Kelso by kayak. Learn to paddle while exploring this unique habitat. Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. Bring sunscreen, bug spray and water. All campers must have a registered adult in attendance, and each person attending must register in advance and complete a waiver. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Farm market at West Woods
Purchase locally made/grown items from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the West Woods Farm Market, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. Snacks are available for purchase, and live music is provided by Rebecca Wohlever.
Geauga Park District is accepting applications from interested farm market vendors. Visit the website under activities, special events and art shows, 2020 vendor application.
This program is wheelchair/stroller accessible. Call 440-286-9516 with questions. Please note that all programs and events are subject to change; always check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before you come out.
Free Zoom talk on drugs
Join the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation as they host Dr. Harry Lever, cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, for a free Zoom talk, “The Dangers of Generic Drugs,” on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Lever will discuss the origin of generic drug active ingredients and how to choose the right medication. The Zoom meeting ID is 976-6709-9838. Call the synagogue office at 216-831-6555 to obtain the password.
