Opportunity for artists
Wall display space is available monthly in the public meeting room at the Orange Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Area artists are invited to contact Branch Manager Anthony Furino of their interest to be featured. A reception by the artist is welcome. Call 216-831-4282 for more information.
Open house for alumni, friends
Fairmount Center for the Arts, 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell, welcomes all to an Alumni & Friends Open House on Sept. 22 from 12:30-2 p.m. The event is free and open to the community. During the open house, FCA invites all to the current art exhibition “Nature in Art, Art in Nature” by Stefanie Verish, as well as view historical items from the last 49 years of FCA. Refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is needed.
Open art studio
Attend the new open art studio at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, for a quiet place to focus or work on a project. There is no instructor for this studio session. OSC will provide the space and solitude for artists to bring their projects and supplies. Buy a punch pass if you can’t make an entire session.
This event is a program of Orange City Schools/Orange Community Education & Recreation. To register or for more information, call the Orange Senior Center at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
