Chicken and duck dinner
On July 28, DTJ Taborville is having a chicken and duck dinner, serving from 12-2 p.m. Cost is $12.50 for adult dinners and $6.50 for a children’s chicken dinner. A half duck dinner is $17.50. Dinner includes dumplings, sauerkraut, a homemade doughnut and coffee. Czech beers are available at the bar. Music from 12:30-3:30 p.m. will be provided by Anthony Culkar. DTJ Taborville is located at 9850 North Blvd. in Chagrin Falls. Reservations must be in by July 25. For reservations and more information about DTJ events call 440-543-8494.
Practice watercolors
Come to the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library to use your sketchbook to practice mixing and blending with watercolors. Watercolor paints and brushes will be provided by the Friends of the Gates Mills Library. Bring your sketchbook and pencils on July 29 from 2-3 p.m. Registration requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
Dogs visit the library
Geauga County Humane Society’s Rescue Village has been home to a variety of animals for more than 30 years, taking in strays and rescues and finding them a forever home. Rescue Village is the only humane society in the region with a barn program and a dedicated full-time Humane Education department. Join Solon Library and a Rescue Village representative on July 31 at 7 p.m. and learn more about the past, present and future of the organization and their mission. Animals will be on hand for this program – come for general information, but stay to pet the therapy dogs! This program is made possible by the Friends of the Solon Library. To register, visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org or call 440-248-8777. The library is located at 34125 Portz Parkway.
Veterans speaker series
Through Their Voices: Veterans of Chagrin Valley and Beyond speaker series will explore the stories of our veterans in their own words. This summer the Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum will host a program each month with local veterans from various wars and conflicts.
On July 31 at 7 p.m. please join for “Korea, A Walk to the Front and Beyond” by Korean War Veteran Frank Thomas. This is a free program and an RSVP is appreciated to Ruth Zeager at director@chaginhistory.org or by calling 440-247-4695. Light refreshments will be served.
Senior safety at OSC
Join Pepper Pike Fire Chief John Frazier on Aug. 1 at noon at the Orange Senior Center as he talks about lock boxes, CPR, general senior safety and more. Pack your lunch and enjoy this free lecture that is part of the Learning Lunch series. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Teen art experiments
Make some art at the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library on Aug. 1 from 3:30-5 p.m. Teens are welcomed to join to experiment with various types of art and artistic media. All materials provided, but feel free to bring in your own art or art supplies to show off. Registration requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
First Friday films continues
The first Friday of each month during the summer, the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will be showing a film by Alfred Hitchcock. This month the library will be showing “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956) Aug. 2 at noon. A man and his wife get a tip on some evidence linking to a murder attempt, only to realize their daughter has just been kidnapped to keep them silenced. Registration is requested for this free showing at 440-247-3556.
Information on DNR documents
Who would make end of life decisions for me if I couldn’t make them for myself? What treatment would I want at the end of life? What is a DNR (do not resuscitate) order, and where can I get one? These are tough but important questions. The Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, will host Elder Law Lawyer Elizabeth Perla for her presentation on information end of life decision making Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Decisions concerning end of life medical treatment are best made when we are well enough to make them. This program will guide you through the decisions that must be made and the legal documents needed to effectuate your wishes.
Registration is required for this free event. For more information and registration, call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Speed networking offered
Join the Chagrin Falls Township Hall, 83 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls, for a special Speed Networking Pop Up Workshop on Aug. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Get your 1-minute elevator speech ready and come share your business with others.
The workshop is designed for you to meet a lot of people in a short amount of time. Bring your business cards. This is a low stress, fun event that provides you the opportunity to make 29 new contacts and help grow your business. Seating is limited, and cost is $10 (includes networking, light apps and beverages). Register online at https://bit.ly/2O1aL7s.
Trip to Savannah planned
Orange Community Education and Recreation is sponsoring a six-day, five-night tour of Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, South Carolina this fall, Monday through Saturday, Oct. 14 to Oct. 19.
The trip includes deluxe motor coach transportation, five nights lodging, with three in the Savannah area, eight meals, (five breakfasts and three dinners) a guided trolley tour of Savannah, followed by hop-on/hop off privileges, a tour of Beaufort, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theater and much more. The registration fee is $689 per person for double occupancy or $906 for single occupancy. A deposit of $75 is due at signing and the balance is due on Aug. 7. Details of the trip are available at orangerec.com or by visiting www.grouptrips.com/orangecommunity. This trip will fill quickly, so deposits are encouraged as soon as possible. To register, visit www.orangerec.com or call 216-831-8601.
Dip and sip on patio
Enjoy a summer evening on the patio listening to the sounds from the “Hip to That” duo Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Senior Center. There will be a professional mixologist creating non-alcoholic beverages with fun summer flair. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and a variety of dips under the new patio sail shade. Pre-registration is required for this event. Cost is $10 for residents and OSC members and $15 for nonresidents.
For more information and to register, call the Orange Senior Center at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700. Visa, MasterCard and Discover are accepted. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Chamber Luncheon with Rep. Joyce
The Solon Chamber of Commerce presents – in partnership with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce – the 3 Chamber Luncheon with Congressman David Joyce on Aug. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Bertram Inn in the Conference Center, 600 N. Aurora Road in Aurora. Cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Deadline to register is 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7. A $5 charge will be added to late registrations. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XYp81b.
