Solon artist takes first in exhibit
Solon artist Judy Takács took first prize with her oil painting on linen, “The Guardian Angel of the Good Death” for the “Me, Myself and I?” Juried Art Exhibition at Summit Artspace in Akron.
“Me, Myself and I?” is an exhibition of self-portraits with the works depicting the artists who produced the pieces in a variety of media. The exhibition features 45 pieces in different media by 40 local artists and runs until Aug. 31. This exhibition is free and open to the public.
Hear the artists and juror talk about creating themselves in a visual medium Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Summit Artspace gallery, 140 E Market St. in Akron. Reserve your seat at https://bit.ly/2x7sxdR. For more information call 330-376-8480.
Meditation in the gallery
Meditate with Dana Chaisson Aug. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. at Be.Gallery, 14 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls, for a practice of mental cleansing and mindful inventory. No meditation experience is necessary. Bring a blanket or pillow to sit on. A few chairs will be provided. Cost is $25, and registration is required. For more information, call 844-234-4387.
Stagecrafters registration open
Registration for Orange Community Education & Recreation’s Stagecrafters fall semester is now open at the Pepper Pike Learning Center on the Orange School District campus, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre provides opportunities for expression for students of different levels of experience as a dramatic arts program with classes and activities incorporate acting, singing, dance, movement and design, with a focus on process over product. Enrollment is by audition only. For more information about fall classes, visit www.orangerec.com or call 216-831-8601, ext. 5102.
Watercolor landscape painting
On Aug. 26, from 2-3 p.m., visit the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills, to learn techniques for painting landscapes and scenes in watercolor. Watercolor paints and brushes will be provided by the Friends of the Gates Mills Library. Bring your sketchbook and pencils. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
