First Friday Film showing
The Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will show the 1973 film “The World’s Greatest Athlete” for November’s fall First Friday Film by Tim Conway. The film will show Nov. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. Registration is requested for this free showing at 440-247-3556. The library is located at 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls.
Gun safety petition drive
On Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m., Ohioans for Gun Safety will sponsor a petition drive to expand background checks on gun purchases at the Democratic Headquarters in Newbury, 12420 Kinsman Road.
Bridge league classes
Learn the methods of competitive bidding from an American Contract Bridge League instructor at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, and improve your bridge skills. Preregistration is required for this class by Nov. 4. Cost is $66 for residents and OSC members and $71 for nonresidents. For more information, call the OSC at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700. Orange Senior Center is a program of Orange schools and Orange Community Education and Recreation.
Case lifelong learning lectures
Case Western Reserve University is offering several upcoming Lifelong Learning lectures Nov. 4-11. Pricing, times and locations vary. For pricing, locations and registration for upcoming lectures, please visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Business management workshop
Matt Silla from Apple Growth Partners and Henry Grendell will discuss pros and cons of succession planning and exit planning for business owners of the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall, 83 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls, on Nov. 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. Admission is $10 and is for members only. For more information, visit www.cvcc.org or email chamber@cvcc.org.
Ride with Valor event
Chester Township Hall will host “Ride with Valor,” the 501(c)(3) veterans’ outreach and support event, on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will sponsor a tribute to first responders. All are welcome to attend this event. Chester Township Hall is located at 12701 Chillicothe Road.
Chagrin Falls Contra Dance
Chagrin Falls Contra Dance is Nov. 19 at the Chagrin Falls Town Hall, 83 N. Main St. Dance to live folk music performed by well-known artists. Lessons are at 7:30 p.m. and the dance is from 8-10 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for youths and $25 for families. For more information, contact Will Craig at 216-316-0068 or willrcraig@gmail.com.
Holiday crafting opportunities
Orange schools and Orange Community Education and Recreation is offering several upcoming crafting classes at the Orange Senior Center, including “Make Your Own Greeting Cards,” “One Stroke Holidays” and “ Greeting Cards that Rock and Roll.” No experience is necessary for the classes, but registration is required. For more information, call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Try ballet for balance
Try “Ballet for Balance” by Orange schools and Orange Community Education and Recreation at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The class will run Thursdays, Nov. 7-19 at 4 p.m. Learn balance and increase flexibility and mobility in muscles and joints. Wear comfortable socks or ballet slippers. No previous experience required. Cost is $54 for residents and OSC members and $59 for non residents. Registration is required. For more information, call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Mantua Christmas home tours
The Rotary Club of Mantua is sponsoring the 2019 Christmas Tour of Homes. The tour includes a mixture of homes throughout Mantua decorated for the holiday season. The Mantua and Shalersville historical societies will both be open during the home tour. Refreshments and some sale items will be available at the Mantua Historical Society. Tours are on Nov. 8 and 15 from 4-8 p.m., Nov. 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 10 and 17 from 12:30-4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Mantua Station Drug, 10870 Route 44 in Mantua, starting 30 minutes before the tours or at Restoration 44 Coffee Co., 10675 Main St, Mantua, starting Nov. 1.
Veterans Day open house
The Burton American Legion Atwood-Mauck Post No. 459 will hold their annual soup and chili Veterans Day open house on Nov. 11 at the post home, 14052 Goodwin St. in Burton, from 4:30-7 p.m. This free event will include soup and chili dinners for veterans and families. Donations will be accepted.
Medicare options counseling
Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), the leading Medicare Educational Office in Ohio, will answer any questions for Medicare options with 45-minute individual counseling sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Registration is required for this free program. For more information, call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
The Rat Pack and More
The Rat Pack and More, a local tribute band, will join Hamlet at Chagrin Falls at the Atrium, 200 Hamlet Hills Drive, for a private performance Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required at 400-247-4676. Seating is limited.
Lecture on bees and honey
On Nov. 15, the Chagrin Valley Herb Society is sponsoring a lecture about bees and honey by Gene McCune, Jr. of McCune Family Apiary of Auburn Township. The program takes place at the Bainbridge Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 17222 Snyder Road. At 12:30 p.m., refreshments and a business meeting will precede the talk. RSVP to chagrinvalleyherbsociety@gmail.com and bring a mug for your beverage.
Geauga Lake history presentation
Cleveland East Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon Nov. 20 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Signature of Solon Country Club, 39000 Signature Drive in Solon.
The luncheon will feature John Kudley from Aurora Historical Society as he presents the history of Geauga Lake. The luncheon’s inspirational speaker will be Alma Keaton, a three-time cancer survivor. Reservations are required by Nov. 15 at 440-248-4914 or cwcchagrin@gmail.com.
