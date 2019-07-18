Tilloston displays photographs
John Tilloston will display his black and white photographs at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., in July & August during library hours. Call the branch library for more details at 440-247-3556.
Doan Brook Trio performs
Come unwind to the beautiful sounds of the Doan Brook Trio at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., July 21 from 2-4 p.m. This woodwind ensemble will present classical music while telling a personal immigration story. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-247-3556.
Fowler speaks at Tea Party meeting
Sarah Fowler, Ohio State School Board member, speaks on Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) requirements for local schools at the Geauga County Tea Party meeting July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. For more information, visit www.geaugateaparty.com or call 440-622-3165.
Geauga West book sale
Join the Geauga West Friends of the Library summer book sale at the library, 13455 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Chester. There are thousands of new and gently used books, puzzles and audio-visual items for adults, young adults and children. The book sale begins with members preview (memberships available at the door) July 24 from 4-6 p.m. Open public sales are July 24 from 6-8:30 p.m.; July 25 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; July 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and July 27, $5 bag day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash or check only, no credit cards accepted. Call 440-729-4250 for more information.
Meditation at the library
Jan Webber of Holistic Life Solutions will lead a guided chakra meditation session at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., July 24 at 7 p.m. No experience is necessary. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Learn one stroke method
You will be introduced to the one stroke method of blending, shading and highlighting while painting a variety of designs from land to sea at an upcoming Orange Senior Center class, Thursdays from July 25 to Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. A $5 supply fee is payable to the instructor and you must pre-register. Cost is $36 for residents/OSC members; $41 nonresidents. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. To register or for more information, call 216-831-8600 ext. 5700.
Celebrate Christmas in July
On July 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sugar Pines Farm and Donna’s Christmas Trees will partner for a Christmas in July collection event.
Donna’s Christmas Trees, Inc. is a new local nonprofit organization that collects unwanted artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decorations throughout each year and refurbishes them for distribution to families and facilities that are in need of some help during Christmas and all year long. Sugar Pines Farm, 9500 Mulberry Road in Chester, will be the host site for the open house-style collection event.
Enjoy a hay wagon ride (weather permitting), visit with Santa (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and enjoy holiday goodies. The event is free and open to the public. Donations of goods and monetary donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.donnaschristmastrees.com or call 440-477-8285.
Back to school help
Registration is being accepted for Help Me Learn Day, a school supply distribution program for low income families. Help Me Learn Day is Aug. 7 at Geauga County Job and Family Services, 12480 Ravenwood Drive in Munson, and Aug. 10 at Chagrin Falls Park Community Center, 7060 Woodland Ave. in Bainbridge for families living in the Chagrin Falls area. Families must meet eligibility criteria and pre-registration is required to participate. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Donations of school supplies, back packs, ear-buds and calculators are needed. Supplies can be dropped off at Geauga County Job and Family Services, 12480 Ravenwood Drive in Munson, or monetary donations to be used to purchase supplies can be mailed, payable to “Special Services of Geauga County.” Note “Help Me Learn” on the memo line on the check.
For more information, call Sara Shininger at 440-286-9141, ext. 1263.
Home Days book sale
Friends of the Solon Library invite you to their summer book sale coinciding with Solon Home Days, July 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 34125 Portz Parkway. An abbreviated version of the bi-annual event, the book sale will feature both adult fiction and children’s materials at great low prices.
Flea Market vendors, buyers wanted
On Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Solon Historical Society, 33975 Bainbridge Road, will hold the 7th Annual Community Flea Market. Time to clean out your garage, basement and attic of items that you can sell to someone else. Sellers are asked for a $5 donation for each parking space to sell their treasures. Reservations are needed since space is limited. Call 440-248-3586 to reserve your spots. There is no rain date.
