Pancake breakfasts
Chardon VFW Post 6519 will serve pancake breakfasts every Sunday through April 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at 752 Water St. in Chardon. Includes four flavors of pancakes, French toast, eggs made to order, sausage, bacon, ham, home fries, toast and beverages. Call 440-285-3699 for takeout orders.
Bloodmobile
Donors of all blood types, especially type 0 and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment to give now. Donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment for one of the following dates/locations: Feb. 18, 12-6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Road; Feb. 23, 2-7 p.m., Mayfield Church, 7747 Mayfield Road, Chester; Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Adam Hall, 11455 E. Washington St., Auburn.
Herb society
The Chagrin Valley Herb Society will be meeting on Feb. 18 at the Bainbridge Branch of the Geauga County Library 17222 Snyder Road at 12:30 p.m. After refreshments and mingling, a business meeting will take place. Prospective members can learn about the organization at chagrinvalleyherbsociety.org or on Facebook. To make a reservation contact, chagrinvalleyherbsociety@gmail.com
Bird counting
Become an official citizen scientist and join in the Great Backyard Bird Count from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18-20 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. Stop in anytime during the listed hours to identify and count birds seen at the big windows. Bring a camera and catch a magical shot to enter into the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count Photo Contest. This is a worldwide count coordinated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. No registration is required. West Woods is fully wheelchair and stroller accessible. For more information, visit geaugaparkdistrict.org or call 440-286-9516.
Astronomy night
Join members of the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society to observe the wonders of the night sky using the restored telescope from 7-11 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Nassau Astronomical Station at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, just north of the main campus entrance. The wheelchair and stroller-accessible program will be canceled due to cloudy conditions. A limited number of people are permitted in the building at a time, which may result in having to wait to get into the building.
Birdhouse building
Join a naturalist for tips to successfully attract birds and monitor birdhouses from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 20 in the West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Enter a birdhouse raffle, thanks to Nature’s Way Bird Products. Registration is required at geaugaparkdistrict.org or call 440-286-9516. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Snowshoeing
From 1-3 p.m. Feb. 20, ages 8 and older snowshoe or take a cold-weather hike, depending on snow conditions, at Frohring Meadows, 16780 Savage Road in Bainbridge. Borrow a pair of the park’s snowshoes or bring your own. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Geauga walkers
Seniors hike one-plus mile on a naturalist-led walk from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Eldon Russell Park, 16315 Rapids Road in Troy. Call Geauga Senior Center for a full schedule of walks at 440-279-2126. Registration is required at geaugaparkdistrict.org or call 440-286-9516.
Timbertrots
Ages 3 to 5 with adult join Nora the Explorer to see how nature makes its own art and explore outdoors from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 26 at West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Explore the Maple SugART exhibit in the nature center. Registration is required for all attending including adults and siblings. Spaces fill fast, so register early at geaugaparkdistrict.org or call 440-286-9516.
Tune traders
Singers and musicians present short performances followed by a jam session from 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. All musical genres, instruments and musicianship levels welcome. Come to play, sing or simply enjoy as audience. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Registration is required at 440-286-5916 or geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Lincoln reenactment
Ross DeJohn III, president and chief operating officer of DeJohn Funeral Homes, will relive President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and funeral at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at DeJohn Celebrations Center, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Chester. This special presentation covers the historical events leading up to President Lincoln’s assassination and funeral with details how his unprecedented funeral shaped how modern funerals are conducted today. He discusses in detail President Lincoln’s funeral that lasted 22 days, including his casket traveling 1,654 miles across several states to his burial site. Admission is free to all and refreshments will be served. All attendees must RSVP on the website at dejohnfuneral.com/president-lincoln-assassination-funeral-special-event-2022/ or call 440-516-5555.
Coffee with birds
Join a naturalist for close-up bird viewing and identification of winter birds at the feeders while enjoying a hot beverage from 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. Feb. 25 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Please register for one time slot only at geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.
Dark matter
Learn the latest discoveries about dark matter, the mysterious stuff that seems to bind the galaxy together, from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 25 during a virtual program via Zoom. Upon registration, receive a link to join in. Register at geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.
Highlight hike
Hike Ohio’s Buckeye Trail that winds through Geauga Park District from 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. Participants should be able to hike at least four miles. The hike is held rain or shine, so dress accordingly and bring water. Registration is required at geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.
Sky viewing
If skies are clear, observe the night sky through the Oberle telescope and other telescopes spaced around the plaza from 8-11 p.m. Feb. 25 and 7-11 p.m. Feb. 26 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. If cloudy, there will be a planetarium presentation. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Nature journaling
Attend a monthly series to learn basic journaling techniques to record nature observations from 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 27 in the West Woods Nature Center Affelder House, 15139 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Russell. The inspiration this month is winter waters: snow, ice, river and pond. A one-time fee of $20 for Geauga residents and $24 for out-of-county residents for the monthly series includes a journal, pen and pencil. The program is partially outdoors so dress accordingly. Taking photos is optional. Registration is required by phone only at 440-286-9516.
Planetarium show
Learn what to watch for in the night sky this week from 2-2:45 and 3-3:45 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Robert McCullough Science Center in Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. Please register for only one presentation. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Registration is required at geaugaparkdistrict.org or call 440-286-9516.
Cemetery history
Learn about history, art and nature on the hallowed grounds of Geauga County’s lesser-known cemeteries during a virtual tour via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 27. Upon registration, you will receive a link to join in. Register at geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.
College planning
Lake Geauga Educational Assistance Foundation (LEAF) sponsors a virtual information session for senior students and their families, “Making Sense of College Financial Aid Offer Letters” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The admissions process may be over, but the decision may or may not be final due to finances. Learn how to compare college costs once you have been admitted and received your financial aid offer. An expert will walk you through the terminology so that you can see your bottom line of a four-year college cost. Upon registration at https://leaf-ohio.org/resource-center-sessions/, you will receive a link to join in. Or you can call 440-525-7095 to reserve a seat for any free session. If you can’t watch live, families can register and receive the link to the recorded session the day after the session.
Tree and fish sale
Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual spring tree and spring fish sales.
The fish sale includes fingerling-size largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill/sunfish mix, minnow, shellcracker sunfish and white amurs. Pond safety kits are also available. Order deadline online is April 8 and pick up is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 14 on the midway at Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton.
The tree sale offers a streamlined selection of both bareroot seedlings and one- to three-gallon container trees and shrubs. Rain barrels are also available. Place orders online at geaugaswcd.com by April 1. Orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Pickup is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 and from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 23 at Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton.
For more information, call 440-834-1122. Details and ordering are on the website at geaugaswcd.com.
Pancake breakfast
Auburn Boy Scout Troop 101 annual pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Auburn Fire Station, 10950 E. Washington St. in Auburn. Cost is $9 for adults and $6 for seniors, kids 12 and under, first responders, veterans and active military.
Atwood-Mauck American Legion Post 459 hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday through April 10 at 14052 Goodwin St. in Burton. Carryout orders are available. Call 440-834-8621.
Chardon VFW Post 6519 serves pancake breakfasts every Sunday through April 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at 752 Water St. in Chardon. Breakfast features a variety of pancakes, French toast, eggs made to order, sausage, bacon, ham, home fries, toast and beverages. Call 440-285-3699 for takeout orders.
Volunteers needed
The Geauga County Department on Aging needs home delivered meal drivers in the Chardon area. Meal routes start at the Chardon Senior Center, 12555 Ravenwood Drive in Munson. The program delivers warm, nutritious lunches from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday to homebound seniors.
The Department on Aging is looking for area agencies, organizations, church groups or individuals 18 and older with a valid driver’s license. Training includes filing volunteer paperwork and a short orientation. Volunteers can deliver meals on a weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or as-needed/substitute basis.
For more information or to register, call Kristen Bibby at 440-279-2138 or email kbibby@co.geauga.oh.us.
Groundwater and Wells
Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District, in collaboration with Geauga Public Health, Geauga County Water Resources and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, presents “Well Educated: A Deeper Look at Groundwater and Well Maintenance” from 6-8 p.m. March 15 at Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive in Munson. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is very limited and the deadline to register is March 11, or until full. Learn from local resource professionals and take the first important steps toward groundwater protection. Geauga SWCD is also offering free total coliform bacteria drinking water tests to Geauga County residents who register and attend this program. Limited quantity, one per household, some restrictions apply. For more information or to register, call 440-834-1122 or email gprunty@geaugaswcd.com.
Bird, bat, bee house workshop
Geauga County Master Gardener Volunteers hosts an in-person workshop to build a bird, bat and bee house from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 19 at Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center (north end of Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road. Space is limited to 12 participants! Materials and relevant information about the needs of birds, bats and bees will be provided. Learn how to build the house, where and when to place them and how to maintain them. Take at least one bird, one bat and one bee house home.
Cost is $25, due upon registration. There will be refreshments and a door prize drawing for two Purple Martin houses. At this time, face masks and distancing are required. Call 440-834-4656 to register.
