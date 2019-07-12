Grandparents summer picnic
Grandparents and grandchildren enjoy a day in the park with summertime activities from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 at Holbrook Hollows, 7250 County Lane in Bainbridge. This picnic is in collaboration with Chardon Senior Center. Hot dogs are provided; participants should bring a dessert or side dish to share.
The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible and registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Ohio Horseman’s Council market
Geauga Ohio Horseman’s Council annual flea market is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 at West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Vendor fees are $25 for two parking spaces or $15 for a picnic table inside the shelter, and vendor fees benefit the Bridle Trail Fund in addition to a portion of the proceeds from the event.
Call Jennifer at 216-405-7639 or email westwoodsfleamarket@gmail.com for more information.
Holbrook nature walk
The Foundation for Geauga Parks is hosting a nature walk at 10:30 a.m. July 13 at Holbrook Hollows, 7250 Country Lane in Bainbridge. The group will be joined by park district naturalist Dan Best and participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. This 2.8 mile walk should last about 90 minutes and will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 440-836-2848.
Explore Geauga’s geologic gem
Explore Thompson Ledges from 2-4:30 p.m. July 13. Wear sturdy footwear and be prepared for rocky and uneven terrain.
Thompson Ledges is on Thompson Road, off State Route 528, south of Interstate 90. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Chamber hosts car show
The Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Tenth Annual Classic Car and Bike Show on July 14 on the Chardon Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All makes, models and years of cars, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks will be on display including one-of-a-kind vehicles. The show will also feature a DJ, food, an ice cream truck, a Chinese auction, 50-50 raffle and vendors.
Entry fee is $10 per vehicle. The first 100 who register will receive a guaranteed parking spot, T-shirt, goody bag and dash plaques. Pre-registration is now available on chardon
chamber.com. Proceeds from the show benefit the Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship and community event funds. For more information, call 440-285-9050. In case of rain the show will be held on July 21.
Sky tonight planetarium show
Learn what to watch for in the night sky from 2-3 p.m. July 14 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. The building open house is from 1-4 p.m. and is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Weather permitting, also view the sun using the planetarium’s safe solar-viewing equipment. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Learn about Susan B. Anthony
The Geauga County Democratic Women’s Caucus will feature a presentation on Susan B. Anthony at 7 p.m. on July 16. The speaker will show slides of the Susan B. Anthony House located in Rochester, New York and discuss Ms. Anthony’s correspondence with notables of her day. The presentation is at party headquarters at 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury.
Walkers hike Holbrook Hollows
Seniors enjoy a naturalist guided, one-plus-mile walk from 1-2:30 p.m. July 16 at Holbrook Hollows, 7250 County Lane in Bainbridge. This walk is not wheelchair or stroller accessible.
For a complete list of hikes held year-round in Geauga Park District parks, call 440-279-2126.
Full Moon: The Human Moon
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing, Geauga Park District presents a program from 9-11 p.m. July 16 at Observatory Park detailing how humans have related to our closest neighbor in space.
If weather conditions permit, watch the full moon rising using the park’s telescopes. This program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Call 440-286-9516.
Paddling and peddling in the park
Seniors explore the water from kayaks from 9-11:30 a.m. July 18 at the Headwaters Park Boathouse, 13365 Old State Road in Huntsburg. There will be three sessions of kayaking and a guided bike ride, followed by a picnic lunch and EZ Go Cart tours of the park.
Register for the event online; sign up for each kayak session. Bring your own bike.
This partially wheelchair accessible program is in collaboration with the Geauga Department on Aging and University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center. Picnic lunch is accessible; kayaks are not. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Dragon-hunting van trip
Travel by van to Morgan Park in Portage County to explore meadows, wetlands and habitats for dragonflies and damselflies from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20. Meet at West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell.
Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
