Saturday blood drive
This time of year, blood donations go down and the need for blood goes up. To help keep an adequate supply on the shelves for patients in need, the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library is opening its meeting room for all to come in to donate Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Libraries closed for Labor Day
The Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills, will be closed Sept. 1-2 for the Labor Day holiday. The branch will reopen on Sept. 3 with regular hours.
The Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, will be closed Sept. 1-2 for the Labor Day holiday. The branch will reopen Sept. 3 with regular hours.
‘Warlight’ discussion series
Siegal Lifelong Learning will facilitate a four-week, in-depth book discussion of “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje at the Orange Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike Thursdays, Sept. 3-24 at 2 p.m. For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org, or call the Orange Branch at 216-831-4282.
CDFF presentation at KSU Geauga
The mission of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is to educate, empower and inspire. Join Geauga Economic Leadership Sept. 6 from 8-9 a.m. as Director Mary Ann Ponce speaks about the festivals 10th anniversary, Oct. 2-6. Learn the inspiration behind the festival, how films are selected, behind the scenes preparations and the economic impact. All are welcome to attend this free event at Kent State University at Geauga, 14111 Claridon-Troy Road in Burton. Networking and a light breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Register at https://sept6-gel-cdff.eventbrite.com or by contacting 440-564-1060.
Artist reception at library
Artist David Croasdaile will be exhibiting his work of acrylic paintings in September and October at the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills, during library hours. An artist reception will be held Sept. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. Call the branch library for details at 440-423-4808.
Romona Robinson author event
The Friends of the Solon Library will host Emmy award-winning former news anchor Romona Robinson at the Solon Center for the Arts, on Bainbridge Road, for an encore presentation based on her book, “A Dirt Road to Somewhere.” This event is Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but advance registration is requested. To attend, reserve your general admission tickets at www.solonarts.org. Limited tickets are available with no registration necessary at the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 34125 Portz Pkwy. Doors open at 6 p.m.
First Friday Films: Tim Conway
The first Friday of each month during the fall, the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., will be showing a film by Tim Conway. This month they will be showing the 1964 film “McHale’s Navy” Sept. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. The movie follows the adventures of the crew of PT-73 led by Lt. Commander Quinton McHale. Registration is requested for this free showing at 440-247-3556. For more information, visit https://attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/1755612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.