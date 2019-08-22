World War II lecture
Local author Timothy Carroll comes to the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills, to tell the stories of the men who served in World War II from Summit County. He will cover the Dogs for Defense program, Congressional Medal of Honor winners and more. This event is on Aug. 24, from 2-3 p.m. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
Independent, local business rally
The community is invited to attend the first ever Independent and Locally Owned Business Rally Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Plaza in Chardon.
The family friendly event will feature free T-shirts, bands, a bounce house, games, booths, free servings of FroYo Twist Frozen Yogurt and a food truck. The free celebration will culminate with a dance for all ages. For more information, contact Tami Eggleston at 440-279-0109 or email thepartyloft@gmail.com.
Grandparents Day celebration
Visit the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, for an early celebration of Grandparents Day on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
Guided chakra meditation
Jan Webber of Holistic Life Solutions will lead a guided chakra meditation session at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, on Aug. 28 from 7-8 p.m. No experience is necessary. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Networking at Firebirds Grill
Meet Me at 5 will host their monthly event at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Pinecrest, 211 Park Ave. in Beachwood, Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be provided, and the event is free for members and $10 for non-members. Bring your business cards to share with other local members. Space is limited. Register by contacting Molly Gebler at director@cvcc.org.
Yoga class registration
Orange Senior Center will have a variety of yoga classes from which to choose for the month of September. Try Gentle Yoga on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Balance and Chair Yoga on Thursdays at 9 a.m. or Relax, Replenish & Rejuvenate Yoga on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Fees vary by class and preregistration is required. For more information or to register call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 or visit www.orangerec.com. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Acupressure sessions
Schedule an individual, 30-minute Japanese acupressure session with Jin Shin Jyutsu through the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Sessions will be available Sept. 4 starting at 11:30 a.m. and cost is $40. To register or for more information, call the OSC at 216-831-860, ext. 5700.
Diabetic alert dogs presentation
Join the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, and Orange High School alumni, Amy Spence Gutmann, and her four-legged friends to learn about diabetic alert dogs Sept. 4 at noon. She will discuss how to select the right puppy, training and service dog regulations. This program is part of their free Learning Lunch series. Bring a bagged lunch and pre-register for this event at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Fire department clam bake
Auburn Fire Department is hosting their Annual Clam Bake on Sept. 7 at the fire station from 6-8:30 p.m. A plate includes clams, half a barbeque chicken, corn, a yam, coleslaw and a roll. There will also be hot dogs and chips for kids, and beverages will be provided.
There will be entertainment, and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the fire department. Cookbooks will also be for sale. Presale tickets are only available before Sept. 1. The bakes are $30, and extra clams are $10. For tickets and more information, call or text 440-343-0054, talk to a member of the fire department or contact auburnclambake@gmail.com.
