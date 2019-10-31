Anthony Nedelman of Moreland Hills received an M.A. in general theoretical psychology during spring commencement at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey.
***
The following Auburn residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens: Ashley M. Braun, Melissa V. Braun, Spencer Caputo, Tori A. Doran, Gregory M. Jenkins, Alexis K. Millard, Amanda N. Schlessel, Morgan A. Spehar and Taylor E. Tucholski.
***
The following Bainbridge residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens: Jenna N. Barrett, Olivia Bowen, Julia D. Elliott, Lindsey E. Lawes, Hannah E. Malm, Caitlin E. Moore, Alexandra L. Nowac, Jillian G. Paster, Rachel M. Pidala and Jacob M. Sapolin.
***
Three Auburn residents received degrees during spring commencement at Ohio University in Athens: Tori J. Doran, B.S. in journalism; Nolan W. Kondik, B.S. in human and consumer sciences; and Taylor E. Tucholski, B.S. in integrated healthcare studies.
***
The following Chardon residents were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Kayla Bolden, Collin McKenzie, Haley Moore, Allison Rohaley, Kalli Rosati, Joseph Scerbo, Rose Solar, Kayla Toth and Nicholas Yanesh.
***
The following Chester residents were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Rachyl Anderson, Savanah Insana and Lauren Madden.
***
Kirstin Bode and Sarah Perez of Newbury were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University.
***
Sari Kraisner and Samantha Nero of Russell were named to the president’s list for spring semester at Kent State University.
***
The following residents of Chardon were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Samantha Albers, Rachel Banks, Andrew Bartholomew, Alexandra Berman, Travis Brown, Nicole Brown, Madeline Caldro, Haley Caldwell, Nicolas Cappello, Megan Cipolla, Kyle Crawford, Benjamin Cyvas, Lee Diedrich, Lydia DiMeolo, Rachael Doyle, John Duhigg, Daniel Evans, Shelby Fisher, Brianna Fowle, Hannah Grubbs, Mackenzie Grubbs, Edward Happ, Patrick Henderson, Kirstin Henry, Gerhard Hickey, Marcy Hilger, Katie Hofstetter, Andrew Janu, Angela Jernejcic, Jacob Kastor, Cassidy King, Courtney Kirby, Seth Kulch, Katlyn Lancaster, Autumn Lang, Rachel Lannon, Meghan Lear, Adam Lemke, Karl Lemke, Kendall Nering, Breanna Nickels, Vincent Noce, Breanna Pennypacker, Rachel Perry, Cameron Peters, Gabriella Phillips, Ethan Pomplas, Courtney Prince, Magaly Rios, Michaela Rodriguez, James Sankovich, Claire Schildt, Cole Schinness, Evan Seabeck, Jarett Smetana, Michelle Stanison, Kyle Storm, Weston Szalay, Brianna Tarbet, Hailey Tarbet, Kelly Turk, Mary Weaver, Olivia Weisenbach, Alyssa Wentz, James White, Benjamin Wilcox and Noah Wohlever.
***
The following Chester residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Adam Baraona, Kyle Corbo, Cassidy Czikray, Mika Derifield, Jessica Gaia, Mario Ghosn, John Hanuscin, Cole Khas, Richard Koncler, Erna Leagan-Mabel, Jessica Melaragno, Keirstin Prochaska, Dana Puruczky, Ellyse Ridgway, Grace Rosenbaum, Michael Salem, Anthony Sapanaro, Jessica Sargent, Celestine Slapnicker, Kyle Straka and Allan Vyssotsky.
***
Several residents of Middlefield were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Madison Barlow-Potter, Heather Beukeman, Tyler Bontrager, Paul Grover, Phillip Grover, Marissa Gyorki, Michael Kramer, Douglas McIntosh, Emily Nuzum, James Oneil, Meghan O’Reilly, Lauren Petrick, Jordyn Schultz, Maxwell Warner and Danielle Wood-Smith.
***
The following Newbury residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Erica DiMare, Krystal Dyer, Alexander Everiss, Nicholas Green, Brenden Hale, Brianna Hetzel, Nicole Jones, Allyson Kekedy, Kristina Krance, Sarah MacPherson, Alexander Maiden, Thomas Mckale, Martin Peko and Julian Surckla.
***
Several Russell residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Kent State University: Jack Arra, Grace Carter, David Dela Cruz, Karissa Gerard, Cheryl Hederstrom, Calie Huge, Taylor Littlejohn, Connor Van Etten, Emily Vash, Caroline Wolfhope and Madeline Wyand.
***
The following residents of Burton received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Christina Redfern, M.S. in nursing; Gwendolyn Losasso, B.S. in nursing, magna cum laude; Erin Wiggins, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Quintin Caponi, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Karah Toth, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Mollie Farragher, David Stotlar, Bachelor of Business Administration; Norma Sandy, Bachelor of Integrative Studies; Katherine Uterhark, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Durman, Associate of Arts; and Natalie Belliveau, Associate of Science.
***
Chester residents who received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University are as follows: Paul Sharaba, Master of Arts; Jessica Melaragno, B.S. in education, health and human services, magna cum laude; Dana Puruczky, B.S. in nursing, cum laude; Kyle Corbo and Erna Leagan-Mabel, Bachelor of Business Administration; Susan Joseph and Anthony Sapanaro, Bachelor of Science; and Sean Larrick, B.S. in education.
***
Two Russell residents received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Nicole Leffler, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Morgan Kelly, Associate of Science.
***
Several Newbury residents received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Nicholas Green, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Emily Carney, B.S. in education; Mario Costa, Bachelor of Business Administration; Krystal Dyer, Associate of Science; and Andrew Rodehorst, Bachelor of Arts.
***
The following residents of Middlefield received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Ashton Stachowski, B.S. in education, cum laude; Riana Demko and Alyssa Shirkey, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bryanna Drabek and Mary Gdovichin, Associate of Science; and Carsten Nyerges, Tyler Sodee and Harry Wilson, Associate of Arts.
***
The following residents of Chardon graduated with honors during spring commencement at Kent State University: Andrew Bartholomew, Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies, summa cum laude; Alexandra Berman, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Allison Rohaley, B.S. in nursing, summa cum laude; Kyle Storm, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Hailey Tarbet, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Nicholas Yanesh, B.S. in nursing, summa cum laude; Vincent Noce, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; and Kelly Turk, B.S. in nursing, cum laude.
***
Several Chardon residents received graduate degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Austin Arnold, Master of Public Health; Elizabeth Golias, M.A. in education, health and human services; Joseph Laudato, M.S. in education, health and human services; and Chunyan McElroy, M.S. in nursing.
***
The following Chardon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Kent State University: Megan Cipolla, Benjamin Cyvas, Anton Gaydos, Jessica Gehring, Kyle Grimm and Enzo Perfetto, Bachelor of Science; Angela Jernejcic, Shannon Knerr and Patrick Ross, B.S. in nursing; Trevor Marthe, Rachel Perry and Gabriella Phillips, Bachelor of Arts; Douglas Sarver and Ryan Zeitler, Bachelor of Business Administration; James White, Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies; Troy Carroll, Olivier Lasota and Rachel Schneider, Associate of Science; and Rustin Davis and Jennifer Leonetti, Associate of Arts.
***
Ella Kulma of Chester was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
***
The following residents of Chardon were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University: Shelby Eisenhart, Olivia DeJohn, Madeline Lough, Mackenzie Clinger, Kennedy Westfall, Kaitlin Ryan, Jordan Malone, Harrison Richardson, Erick Jones, Christopher Jerme and Ashley Ambrose.
***
Several Russell residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University: Robert Morl, Francesca Dolciato, Cassandra Nannicola and Bryan Hall.
***
David Prots and Alissa Friel of Newbury were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University.
***
Several Chester residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University: Margo Schweter, Lindsey Herman, Edward Marotta, David Sprenger and Beau Rossbach.
***
James Millard of Burton was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University.
***
Mitchell J. Freeman of Burton received a B.S. in communication during spring commencement at Ohio University in Athens.
***
Melissa R. Koziol, Asya Martin and Amelia A. Monroe of Burton were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens.
***
Katherine R. Farizel of Munson was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens.
***
Abigail R. Mrosko of Middlefield was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens.
***
Sarah A. Houser of Newbury was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens.
***
Four residents of Russell were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens: Riley R. Alford, Daniel R. Cicigoi, Cristina A. Formichelli and Megan H. Szucs.
***
The following Chester residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens: Kasandra C. Beclay, Melissa M. Greer, Melissa A. Kuchta, Alyssa Posante, Sarah A. Rowen, Leanna M. Siupinys and Jasmine M. Whittington.
***
The following Chardon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens: Andrew J. Betarie, Benjamin K. Brewster, Lindsay R. Katz, Morgan R. Kern, Zachary Kuminkoski, Michael A. Laudato, Kenneth M. Lavan, Daniel T. Lennon, Samuel Marra, Allison N. McKelvey, Anna L. Monarchino, Madison N. Park, Mikaylie Park, Madeline C. Parisi, Daniella M. Prosser, Kayla F. Santoro, Katrina M. Schneider, Dillon J. Wachob and Natalie T. Washington.
***
The following Chardon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Ohio University in Athens: Patricia Longenecker and Megan Squires-Vodicka, B.S. in nursing; Danielle Price, B.S. in chemical engineering; Madeline Parisi, B.S. in communication sciences and disorders; Jessica Koynock, B.S. in visual communication; Emily Washington, B.S. in education; Rebecca A. Marra, Bachelor of Business Administration; Erin F. Stewart and Matthew J. Folkman, B.S. in physiology of exercise; David A. Johnson, B.S. in mechanical engineering; and Chloe Quin and James Knopp, Bachelor of Science.
***
Two Solon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Bowling Green State University: Matthew DeConingh, Bachelor of Music, and Leigh Denick, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
***
Three Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for summer semester at Kent State University: Emily Champ, Ansuman Nayak and Julia Palsa.
***
Two Solon residents received degrees during summer commencement at Kent State University: Taylor Parker, nursing, cum laude, and Stefanie Bourbon, B.S. in public health and Associate of Science.
***
Kara Bard of Solon received a B.S. in business-finance during summer commencement at Miami University of Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.