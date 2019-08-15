Teen technology exploration
Join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to explore a different platform of technology each month. This month’s event is Aug. 22, from 3:30-5 p.m. The range of topics includes coding, computer applications, robotics, circuitry and more. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
