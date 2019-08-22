Independent, local business rally
The community is invited to attend the first ever Independent and Locally Owned Business Rally Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Plaza in Chardon.
The family friendly event will feature free T-shirts, bands, a bounce house, games, booths, free servings of FroYo Twist Frozen Yogurt and a food truck. The free celebration will culminate with a dance for all ages. For more information contact Tami Eggleston at 440-279-0109 or email thepartyloft@gmail.com.
Fire department clam bake
Auburn Fire Department is hosting their Annual Clam Bake on Sept. 7 at the fire station from 6-8:30 p.m. A plate includes clams, half a barbeque chicken, corn, a yam, coleslaw and a roll. There will also be hot dogs and chips for kids and beverages.
There will be entertainment, and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the fire department. Cookbooks will also be for sale. Presale tickets are only available before Sept. 1. The bakes are $30, and extra clams are $10. For tickets and more information, call or text 440-343-0054, talk to a member of the fire department or contact auburnclambake@gmail.com.
Nature trek fitness hike
Join a naturalist for a fitness hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Rookery, 10110 Cedar Road in Chester. Participants should have the ability to hike at least 3 miles. The hike is held rain or shine, so dress accordingly and bring water.
No registration required. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Taste of the Browns
Join the fight against hunger for Northeast Ohio families at the 21st Annual Taste of the Browns Sept. 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium, 100 Alfred Lerner Way in Cleveland. This event is the major annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
A silent auction opens online on Sept. 3, with bidding continuing online and in-person until the conclusion of Taste of the Browns. Guests can participate in a live auction, wine and beer pulls and a new 40th anniversary raffle featuring a chance to win memorabilia and other prizes during the event.
General admission tickets are $200 and VIP tickets are $295. For more event information or to order tickets, call 216-738-2139 or visit www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/Taste.
GCPL to hold grand opening
Geauga County Public Library will mark the opening of a new public library space inside of their Administrative Center Branch, located at 12701 Ravenwood Drive in Chardon. This administrative center is where technical services, computer services, facilities and administrative functions for the library reside and will now include a full-service public library space with limited hours of service Monday through Friday. The grand opening will have food, prizes and tours on Sept. 10 from 12-3 p.m.
Civil War fashion talk, tour
The Textile Committee of the Geauga County Historical Society presents a three-part program titled “Threads of War” about fashion during the Civil War on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 and reservations are required on or before Sept. 6.
Molly M. Sergi, Ph. D, a professor of history at Kent State University, Geauga Campus, will give a talk. Following brunch, there will be a tour of the Civil War Fashion Exhibit created from the textile collection of the GCHS and other contributors. For more information, email info@geaugahistorical.org or call 440-834-1492.
Chimney Swift Tornado returns
The annual Chimney Swift Tornado is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Berkshire High School parking lot on Ford Lane off N. Cheshire St. in Burton, or Sept. 13 at Punderson Manor House main parking lot, 11755 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Newbury.
Witness a cyclone of hundreds of Chimney Swifts swirl then plummet into an old chimney used as a migratory motel on their journey to South America. Bring binoculars. This program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
West Woods birding challenge
Bird enthusiasts are welcome to participate in a 24-hour birding marathon starting Sept. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. The celebration is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at West Woods Nature Center with refreshments, awards and door prizes.
Register a team with the Audubon Society of Greater Cleveland at www.clevelandaudubon.org where you will find event details. Check-in and pick up maps, checklists, T-shirts and talk strategy at West Woods or Novak Education Center in Aurora. All materials and activities are free and refreshments are provided.
Amish buggy training, trail ride
Bring your horse to meet an Amish horse and buggy in a non-threatening way, courtesy of Linda Byler, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Woods Edge Shelter, Swine Creek Reservation, 16004 Hayes Road in Middlefield.
Learn to safely share the trail with buggies from 9:30 to 11 a.m. before taking a naturalist-led trail ride on the Wagon, Meadowlark and Gray Fox trails. At 12:30 p.m., bring your lunch to share with other riders at Woods Edge Shelter.
Helmets are recommended. Expect hills, gravel, mud, streams and Amish buggies. Bring a shovel to clean up after your horse in the parking lot. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
