Aviatrix exhibit on display
The International Women’s Air & Space Museum is displaying its new exhibit on aviatrix Jackie Cochran, her famous plane the P-51C named “Beguine” and its local connection. After months of research, IWASM intern Sean Payne of Baldwin Wallace University assembled the exhibit.
Currently on display is a fragment of the plane, which was crashed by Bill Odom in the 1949 Thomson Trophy Race, donated to the museum by James Jarwoski. Also on display is a model of the plane created by IWASM Board Member Bob Taylor and photos and articles about the local crash.
The museum offers free admission. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Office, gift shop and research center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. IWASM is located at 1501 N. Marginal Road in Cleveland. For more information, visit www.iwasm.org.
Textile art to be displayed
Quilted contemporary wall-hangings from members of Layers of Textile Art (LOTA) will be displayed at the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, located at 34125 Portz Pkwy. in Solon, Oct. 1-31. The display is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
‘From Life’ reception, exhibit
On Oct. 4, artist Tricia Kaman will be greeting guests at the Solon Center for the Arts, 6315 SOM Center Road, as they arrive from 6-8 p.m. for the reception of her exhibition, “From Life.” This show is a comprehensive group of paintings which are all done from life, featuring a variety of works including still life, en plein air and people. Call the Center for more information at 440-337-1400.
Holiday art classes upcoming
Orange City Schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation is offering a new session of craft classes starting the week of Oct. 7 at the Orange Senior Center. Try “Making your Own Greeting Cards,” “Clay for the Holiday,” “Watercolor Stamping for Winter/Holidays” or the “Fall One Stroke Bountiful Harvest” classes. Prices and times vary. Call the OSC for details and to register at 216-831-5700, ext. 5700. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Choir to begin rehearsals
Singers in high school or older are invited to join the Good Tiding Benefit Choir to raise funds for the Geauga Hunger Task Force. Practices will be held at Notre Dame Chapel, 13000 Auburn Road in Munson, on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. beginning Oct. 13.
Scores will be provided for $8 or singers may bring their own copies, and solo auditions will take place during practices. The choir will perform the first section of Handel’s Messiah, plus other seasonal selections, on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Contact Sue Juhasz, project coordinator at srgcjuh@windstream.net or check the Facebook “Good Tidings Benefit Choir” page for more information.
Fairmount presents ‘Fiesta de Baile’
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents Fiesta de Baile, an afternoon of Spanish dance, music and tapas Oct. 13 from 3-5 p.m. This event celebrates Libby Lubinger, Spanish dance artistic director at the FCA.
Ms. Lubinger founded Fairmount’s Spanish Dance Company in 1972. Today, the FCA offers two Spanish dance classes for teens through adults in addition to their Spanish Dance Company. Flamenco, Regional, Classical and Escuela Bolera styles are included.
Tickets for Fiesta de Baile are $35 each and can be purchased by calling 440-338-3171. Proceeds from this event support the launch of the Libby Lubinger Scholarship Fund. For more information or to donate, call 440-338-3171 or email info@fairmountcenter.org. The FCA is located at 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.