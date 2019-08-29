The following residents of Chagrin Falls were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University: Thea Apanius, Paul Cantlay, Julianna Clark, Nicole DiFranco, Maria Garcia-Olalla, Julianne Beg, Joseph Sabik, Jenna Noce, Catherine Bender, Cassandra Sturman, Ashley Brooks, Andrew Garson and Adam Haas.
Matthew Cassaro and Diana Rios Guerrero of Auburn were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University.
Four Bainbridge residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University: Karlee Schultz, Charles Ellis, Ashley Bernett and Amanda Cheravitch.
Morgan Jochum and Michael Fedeli of Gates Mills were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at John Carroll University.
Kenneth Gleeson of Russell received an MBA during spring commencement at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Toni Lima, a social work major from Russell, was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University.
The following Chardon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University: Shannon Grampa, allied health major, William Haines and Michael Rose, criminal justice majors, Robin Neff, general studies, and Tyler Carver, social work major.
Two Chester residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University: Christine Bozik, allied health major, and Angelina Fornaro, biology major.
Brittany Davis of Burton was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University. She is majoring in criminal justice.
