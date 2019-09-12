Book study for parents
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge, is offering a free book study that will meet the third Thursday of each month beginning Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided during the morning session.
While reading the book “Listen, Love, Repeat,” by Karen Ehman, participants will learn practical ways to scatter kindness in their daily lives. During this study, parents can connect with other parents. The study does not involve extensive homework, and the only cost for the class is the book.
For more information, contact the church office at 440-543-5505 or visit www.loloh.org.
Ledgewood serving free breakfast
Join Ledgewood Christian Church, 8261 Kindsman Road in Russell, for a free breakfast Sept. 21 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, salmon patties, juice, coffee and tea and more. Call Jeff Angle with any questions at 440-564-5912.
