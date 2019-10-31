Discover art with color
Children in grades kindergarten through five are welcomed to come to the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to discover art using colors on Nov. 4 from 4-5 p.m. Explore how colors combine and contrast in art. Explore a variety of tools, materials and techniques at hands-on activity stations. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
Teen art experiments
Teens are welcomed to join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to experiment with various types of art and artistic media on Nov. 6 from 4-5 p.m. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring in your own art or art supplies to show off. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
STEM conference in Cleveland
The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) will host its annual Wings of Women (WOW) STEM Conference on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N. Marginal Road in Cleveland.
The WOW STEM Conference is geared towards high school female students interested in pursuing STEM career fields. The museum brings in professional female mentors from various STEM fields who speak with the students about their career paths. There are also hands-on activities that go along with each of these fields.
Applications are required by Nov. 1 with a $5 reservation fee. Cash and check is preferred for return upon check-in. PayPal and credit card payments will not be returned. A parent’s signature is required for each student to participate. Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted.
This is a first-come, first-served event. More information, as well as a link to the application, can be found at www.iwasm.org.
Letter P literacy
This week Notre Dame Elementary School preschool students focused on the letter P. Students in prekindergarten have been busy making pasta and penguin patterns, observing pumpkins, running a pumpkin patch and writing thank you notes to community firefighters.
Students make ‘Wonder’ Windows
Notre Dame Elementary School sixth-graders read “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. The theme of the book is about friendship and being kind to one another. The students were then challenged with the question: “How can we make the world a better place?” Their final project was “‘Wonder’ Windows,” where the students built a 24-inch by 36-inch LED “stained glass” wall hanging to be put up for the school to see.
Daisy Troop provides warmth
Notre Dame Elementary School kindergarten and first-grade students have been working to provide service for others this month. Daisy Troop 575 worked together to make blankets for the Geauga County Humane Society’s Rescue Village animal shelter. The girls later visited the shelter to deliver their blankets, had a tour of the facility and read to the animals.
Kindergartners celebrate funny feet
Kindergarten students celebrated Funny Feet Day at school to bring awareness to their service project for those in need. Their “Socktober” sock donation drive runs through the end of the month. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin students will deliver the socks to various designated outreach programs in the community.
Cross country qualifies for state
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School boys cross country kicked off a week of success and service by capturing the OHSAA Division II Madison District crown on Oct. 19. Senior David Beebe was meet champion with a time of 16:32.
The boys’ fifth-place finish in the Boardman Regional Meet on Oct. 26 qualified the Lions for the OHSAA State Championship Meet on Nov. 2 at 2:15 p.m. at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. The entire school community will send the team off to states with a clap-out this week.
Lions capture district crowns
Last Thursday night, the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School girls soccer team brought home the OHSAA Division II Mentor District championship trophy after a match against first-seeded West Geauga High School. The Lions won, 2-1. Earlier in the week they defeated Lake Catholic, 1-0, in the district semi-final. The girls were to advance to face Copley High School in the regional semi-final on Oct. 29 at Nordonia High School in Macedonia.
Last Saturday afternoon, the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School boys soccer team continued the Lions’ whirlwind of victories with a 2-1 win over the Lake Catholic Cougars for the OHSAA Division II Mentor District crown. The Lions earned their appearance in the district championship meet after knocking off Hawken School, 3-2, in double overtime on Oct. 22. The boys were to advance to face St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in the regional semi-final on Oct. 30 at Twinsburg High School.
Students serve those in need
Last Wednesday and Friday, the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School junior class fanned out to 14 sites across Northeast Ohio to provide direct service to persons in need as they experienced Catholic social teaching in action for the annual Junior Justice Retreat.
On Saturday morning the school’s admissions office sponsored the third annual Step Up to Serve program, which engages eighth-graders with current NDCL students for a morning of service. This year, participants worked at Maggie’s Place, Rescue Village and Maplewood Senior Living in Chardon.
Campus ministers Halle McKeon and Patrick Basista coordinated the Junior Justice Retreat, while Admissions Director Michael Suso and Assistant Admissions Director Quinn Malone led the Step Up to Serve program.
Hear teeth-telling tales
Come to the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St. in Burton, and join Darin Croft, paleontologist with Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Museum of Natural History, on Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. to discover how fossil teeth can help scientists build a picture of entire ancient ecosystems. Using real diagnostic equipment and casts of specimens found during recent South American fieldwork, children in grades three through eight will learn how ancient teeth tell tales. Registration is required. For more information, call 440-834-4466.
Hair styling workshop
Ashley Bieder of Hair Affair will teach caregivers and their kids how to style each other’s hair in easy-to-do styles at the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St. in Burton. This event is for ages 5 and up with a caregiver and is Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, call 440-834-4466.
