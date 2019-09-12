Become a wordsmith
Teens in grades six through 12 are welcomed to come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, Sept. 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to hone their creativity with writing prompts and exercises. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Kindergarten prep for preschoolers
Help your preschooler make the transition into their first year of school by building self-awareness skills and establishing positive routines at the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, Sept. 16 from 4-5 p.m. Explore hands-on activity stations together with a focus on the alphabet. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
Art experiments for teens
Teens are welcomed to join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library Sept. 18 from 4-5 p.m. to experiment with various types of art and artistic media. All materials are provided, but teens are welcome to bring in their own art or art supplies to show off. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808. The branch library is located at 1491 Chagrin River Road.
Girl Scouts meeting upcoming
Parents of girls who live within the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, including St. Joan of Arc students, and girls living in the area attending private schools:
The Girl Scouts will hold a meeting on Sept. 18 at Frohring Meadows Katydid Shelter, 16780 Savage Road in Bainbridge, at 7 p.m. for parents of girls interested in becoming a Girl Scout.
Come find out how to join and how to get involved in the scouting adventure.
Mini-comic creation for teens
Teens are welcomed to join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library Sept. 19 from 7-8 p.m. to create pocket-sized comics of their own. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808. The branch library is located at 1491 Chagrin River Road.
Library story times
Here is a listing of story times for the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library located at 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls:
“Toddler Storytime” is held Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. for caregivers and their children ages 19 months to 35 months for rhymes, songs, finger plays and stories.
“Family Storytime” is held Wednesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. for caregivers and their children of all ages for rhymes, songs, finger plays and stories.
“Baby & Me Storytime” is held Thursdays from 9:30-10 a.m. for caregivers and their children ages birth to 18 months for rhymes, songs, finger plays and books.
Registration is not necessary for these story times. Call the branch library for more details at 440-247-3556.
CEO interviews NDCL senior
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Senior Caitlin Spicer’s simple email request led to a personal interview with Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic in his office at the Clinic’s main campus.
Caitlin, 17, of Aurora reached out to Dr. Mihaljevic as a follow-up to her creative learning internship at the Clinic this summer. She is among 11 NDCL students selected by the Clinic for its internship program this summer.
Freshman Induction Ceremony set
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin will celebrate and share its mission, vision and core values with the 196 members of its class of 2023 and their families during the Freshman Induction Ceremony on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.
Gathering for this event for freshmen and their families will take place in the chapel of the Notre Dame Education Center, 13000 Auburn Road in Chardon. All freshmen are expected to attend and to wear the school’s dress uniform. Students should report to the auditorium of the Notre Dame Education Center by 6:30 p.m. that evening.
Parents, siblings and other relatives to this NDCL family event are welcome. Reservations are not required.
UH Trauma Team provides training
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin faculty participated in a life-saving training session led by members of University Hospitals’ Trauma Team during the Sept. 2 two-hour late start.
Teachers, counselors and administrators learned several techniques to stop bleeding in the critical minutes before first responders arrive on scene. They also learned how to administer epinephrine with an EpiPen and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).
As part of the training program, University Hospitals will provide a “Stop the Bleed” bucket for every NDCL classroom. These five-gallon buckets are designed to be a conspicuous presence in every classroom. The buckets contain staple medical gear as well as supplies that may be needed if the class would have to shelter in place for an extended time.
