VLT gets ‘A New Brain’
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will host “A New Brain,” composed by William Finn and directed by Will C. Crosby, at its River Street Playhouse, 56 River St. in Chagrin Falls, just west of the main CVLT building through Aug. 17. It’s a hospital drama and unconventional narrative about the healing powers of art and love mixed with humor. The three-weekend run of the musical will show Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Tickets for A New Brain are $13 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at CVLT.org or by calling 440-247-8955 between 1-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Walk-up tickets are cash only. Parking is limited, and advanced arrival is highly recommended.
Disney’s ‘Newsies’ showing
Geauga Lyric Theater, 101 Water St. in Chardon, is showing the new Disney musical “Newsies,” directed by Jack-Anthony Ina, now through Aug. 18. Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $10 for children 12 years old and under. Tickets and showtimes are available at https://bit.ly/2THHQYF.
