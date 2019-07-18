Local students win national tournament
Following a week of exceptional competition at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Dallas, Texas, five students from the Cleveland area have been crowned 2019 Champions. With nearly 10,000 students, coaches, educators and parents from across the country attending the tournament each year, the National Speech & Debate Tournament is the largest academic competition in the world.
Team North Coast Yellow, made up of Kayla Arenschield of Solon High School, Cassandra Berlin and David Lyons of Hawken School and Kennedy Hughes and Liberty Oliver of Vermilion High School, were named world school debate champions. Nehal Chigurupati of University School won second place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
Junior Robotix library time
Children, tweens and teens are welcome to come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., on July 22 to build with LEGO and look for new adventures with like-minded friends. Ages 7-10 will meet from 2-4 p.m. and ages 10-14 meet from 6-8 p.m. Join us to build STEM skills and explore the world of WeDo robots. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
