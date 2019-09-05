Aimee’s Amazing Bubble Show
Families are welcomed to join the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., for Aimee’s Amazing Bubble Show Sept. 7 from 2-3 p.m. See different ways to blow bubbles. Practice your bubble making skills, and make a bubble wand to take home. Registration is requested for this free program by calling 440-247-3556.
American Girl tea with Addy
Join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, for American Girl Tea Sept. 9 from 4-5 p.m. Hear a story about American Girl Addy and create a craft that she also made. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
Learn smartphone photography
Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, Amy Sancetta, will teach Take Great Photos with Your Smart Phone on Mondays, Sept. 9-23 at the Pepper Pike Learning Center on the Orange Schools Campus, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Students will learn to become better photographers using only a smartphone. Students will learn ways to see pictures, how to use their phone editing functions and some fun photo hacks. The class will include both classroom and field experience. The fee is $79 for residents of the Orange City School District and $89 for nonresidents.
To register for Take Great Photos with Your Smartphone visit www.orangerec.com or call Orange Community Education & Recreation at 216-831-8601.
OCER kicks off adaptive programs
Orange Community Education & Recreation (OCER), 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in the Pepper Pike Learning Center on the Orange School District Campus, announced its new adaptive and special needs recreation programs for preschoolers and elementary students this fall.
OCER will offer eight adaptive programs at various dates and times this fall. For more information or to register for the programs, visit www.orangerec.com or call 216-831-4909.
St. Mary receives $5,000 grant
St. Mary School of Chardon received a $5,000 grant from the Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union. St. Mary School is one of six schools selected for this higher-level amount of the 39 schools that applied for the grant. This grant will be applied towards a sensory path for the hallway and materials to equip a sensory room.
Makerspace Room completed
St. Mary School of Chardon welcomes the new school year with the completion of the school’s new Makerspace Room.
Over the summer, new flooring was installed in the room and new furniture and equipment were delivered. Teachers completed training to utilize the equipment with students and enhance the school’s STEM-based curriculum. Each grade will have an assigned time built into the schedule to spend time in the new Makerspace.
St. Mary shows excellence in STEM
St. Mary School has been selected by the Ohio Academy of Science to receive the Thomas Edison Governor’s Award for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for the 2018-19 school year. Only 54 schools in Ohio received this award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.